South Panola School closed Monday; roads not safe for buses Published 12:48 pm Sunday, January 21, 2024

South Panola School District officials announced Sunday morning that classes will be closed again Monday, Jan. 22. A decision about Tuesday will be made tomorrow after road conditions have been evaluated.

While most main roads are clear enough for drivers to made commutes around Batesville, secondary roads – even some just blocks away from highways – remain frozen and practically impassable.