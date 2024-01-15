Wind chill advisory in effect for Panola, Lafayette counties Published 4:40 pm Monday, January 15, 2024

The National Weather Service reports that a wind chill advisory is now in effect unti 10 a.m. Wednesday. The current winter storm warning remains in effect.

The advisory covers portions of North Mississippi and West Tennesse.

For the wind chill advisory, expect very cold wind chills and wind chills as low as 14 below zero.

For the winter storm warning, residents can expect heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations could be up to one inch.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Counties affected:

Alcorn

Benton

Coahoma

DeSoto

Marshall

Panola

Quitman

Tate

Tippah

Tunica

Calhoun

Itawamba

Lafayette

Lee

Pontotoc

Prentiss

Tallahatchie

Tishomingo

Union

Yalobusha

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.