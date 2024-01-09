Property Transfers Published 11:36 pm Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Property transfers between Dec. 27 – 29, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Patsie Harris DeGraff to Patsie Harris DeGraff and Sammy Bernard Armstrong, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Garry Pope to Danielle M. Booth, Lots 47, 48 and 53, Hideaway Hills Subdivision, Section D.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Terry L. Smith, Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Nolan F. West to Nolan F. West Grandchildren’s Trust, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

John Courtney Wilson to Sharon K. Forehand, Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Bradley Felgar to Sharon K. Forehand, Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Sharon Forehand, Tracie L. Wilson and Jamie K. Felgar to Joshua Forehand, Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Patterson Ehrhardt, PLLC to Blackacre Investment Group, LLC, South Half of Lot 17, Block 18, Como.

FSB & Co., LLC to Brahan E. Torres, 11.33 acres in the South Half of Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Randy Nelson to Randy and Amy M. Nelson, 412 McClyde Road, Como.

First Judicial District

Anne E. Scruggs to William Boyce Crowell, Part of the West Half of the East Half of Section 13, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Luis Pegueros and Mallorye Pegueros to Clint Childress and Alicen Childress, Lot 34 of the First Addition of Saree Subdivision.

Burnice Gleeton to Fly Timber Company, Inc., 1 acre, more or less, and another 1 acre, more or less, in Section 29; 13 acres, more or less, in Section 20; and 18 acres, more or less, in Section 19, all in Township 10, Range 7.

Georgia T. Hollinger to Kenneth L. Tutor, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Barbara Jarvis Jordan to Birdie Lynn Jarvis Heaney, 2 acres in the North Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 5 West; Part of Lot 10D and 10E, Sardis Country Estates.

Shera D. Horne to Dylan Lee Redwine, Part of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Joshua Thomas to Chris Knapp, 12 South Pine Lake Drive, Batesville.

John J. Ginger and Susan Ginger to Christopher Roberson and Hailie Roberson, A part of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

ABR Development, LLC, and Bert Adcock and Abdullah Arshad, individually, to ABR Development, LLC, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 9 South, Range 9 West; 5177-A Nash Road, Batesville.