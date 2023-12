Cooley takes oath to begin fourth term as SPSD trustee Published 8:31 am Friday, December 29, 2023

South Panola School District Board of Trustee member Jerry Cooley was sworn into office Thursday (Dec. 28) morning by Circuit Court Judge Smith Murphey at the Batesville Courthouse. Cooley was first elected to the school board in 2007. Other county official swearings also took place on Thursday and will be posted when available.