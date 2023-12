Letters to Santa- North Delta School Published 11:11 am Thursday, December 21, 2023

Dear Santa,

I want an Apple Watch, electric bike, and an I-phone. I want my family to have a good Christmas and be safe.

Bo

Dear Santa,

I want a phone and electric hot wheels. Tell Rudolph hey.

Jett

Dear Santa,

I want a bicycle without training wheels, and a camo hat. I will leave you cookies.

Keith

Dear Santa,

I really want a mini brand, and a LOL doll! I like you.

Anna Claire

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL shirt, barbie dreamhouse, and some barbies. I hope you have a good trip.

Charlee Kate

Dear Santa,

I want some roller skates, a camera, and new clothes. I love you Santa.

Anna

Dear Santa,

I want some headphones, skates, and a skateboard. Please keep your elves safe.

Bella

Dear Santa,

I would really like a Barbie car that I can ride in, and a makeup Barbie head. I love you!

Amory

Dear Santa,

I would really like a Barbie camper van, and a Barbie dreamhouse. I’ve been a good girl.

Lynlee Kate

Dear Santa,

I would really like a cowboy rope, and a remote-control helicopter. I’ve been a good boy.

Collins

Dear Santa,

I would really like some LOL dolls, and some big legos. Have a safe trip.

Eva

Dear Santa,

I would really like some LOL dolls, and their pets. I hope the elves have a nice day.

McKarley

Dear Santa,

I would really like some Bluetooth earbuds, a stuffed duck and a Barbie doll costume. Don’t forget my brother.

Sadie

Dear Santa,

I want two pink walkie talkies.

Ellie Beth Middleton

Dear Santa,

I want a t-rex.

Landrum

Dear Santa,

I want a snow globe.

Avery Kate

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL doll.

Jensle

Dear Santa,

I want a Hot Wheels set.

Henry

Dear Santa,

I want a best friend’s heart..

Kallie Cosby

Dear Santa,

I want a Squishmellow.

Boone

Dear Santa,

I want a light up Barbie.

Jemma

Dear Santa,

I would love a t-rex.

Landrum

Dear Santa,

I would love to get a dog.

Eli

Dear Santa,

I would like a picture snow globe.

Shiloh

Dear Santa,

I would love a beats lab.

Ryder

Dear Santa,

I want a Nintendo Switch for Christmas.

Harper Carson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a Nintendo Switch.

Alli Reed Johnson

Dear Santa,

I would like a TV and a Nintendo Switch.

McLendon Hartley

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want tools, a remote-control crane, and oak planks.

Levi Downs

Dear Santa,

I want a PlayStation this year.

Christopher Boykin

Dear Santa,

I want a new softball and bat.

Joley- Annawall

Dear Santa,

I want some make-up and dolls.

Rosie Blair

Dear Santa,

I want a computer this year, and I want toys.

Acrdv Raha

Dear Santa,

I would like a hoverboard.

Tucker Pettit

Dear Santa,

I want a cheetah print bed spread.

Ramsey Howell

Dear Santa,

I would like a new game for my Nintendo

Roy Bland

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want make-up.

Millie Rolker

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a Furby.

Pency Corbin

Dear Santa,

I want a Ninja Turtle comic.

Rowen Wilson

Dear Santa,

I want a Baby Alive doll.

Ally Mullen

Dear Santa,

I would like a Harry Potter wand, a Squishmallow, and a mini backpack.

Lyza Haynes

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS5, a small pot to boil food, and a Stanley cup.

Jeremy Harris

Dear Santa,

I would like a snow cone machine, X box controller and Fortnite games.

AJ Ucci

Dear Santa,

I want Legos, NASA toys, and army toys.

Armando Cruz

Dear Santa,

I want a nerf gun, for my family to be safe, and a puzzle.

Aubrey Gibson

Dear Santa,

I want an electric bike, a big stuffed animal, and a hot chocolate bomb.

Audrey West

Dear Santa,

I would like a hoverboard, Godzilla and kangkong toys and an Iphone 15.

Julius Lee

Dear Santa,

I would like Barbie accessories, baby dolls, and LOL dolls. Please don’t forget to bring make-up.

Emily Alswatti

Dear Santa,

I would like a shotgun strap, a custom controller for my x box, and a new bike.

Mason Wright

Dear Santa,

Please bring a Shin Godzilla and a blue rainbow friend.

Braxton Blue

Dear Santa,

I would like Farming Simulator 22 and 23 and a new basketball hoop.

Andrew Cannon

Dear Santa,

I would like Pokémon cards, a football, and a drone.

John Fleming

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie Doll, and a Barbie house.

Delylah Davis

Dear Santa,

I would like a zipline, a metal detector and a Pokémon stuffed animal.

Ward Mothershed

Dear Santa,

I would like a gumball machine, make-up, and candy.

Sadie Strehle

Dear Santa,

I would like a squishmallow frog, arts and crafts, and a barbie doll house.

Destinee