Letters to Santa- Batesville Elementary School Published 11:40 am Thursday, December 21, 2023

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a shotgun to shoot a deer. I also want a nerf gun and sniper to use on tall buildings and a motorcycle.

Atley Shepherd

Dear Santa,

I have been good a tiny bit. I want some Paw Patrol toys and a big Paw Patrol Tower. I am going to try to be better.

Gabriel Milton

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a go-cart, please. And I want a gamer setup and a game table. Please come eat some of my cookies.

Daylan McGee

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a big Barbie house because I like to play Barbies with my mom. Can I have a Barbie table and a Barbie cup?I love you Santa.

Harmoni Carr

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Can I get a nerf gun? I also want a walkie-talkie and a skateboard. Merry Christmas!

Jackson Cole

Dear Santa,

I have been good and I want hunting clothes and toys. I want a walking talkie with hunting binoculars. Thank you,

Kennon Jones

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a Grinch and some cookies. I don’t want anything else. Merry Christmas!

Chloe Grace Kasch

Dear Santa,

I want a Disney watch so I can set a timer. I also want a dollhouse to put my dolls in.

I have been good all day and on purple all day.

Kinsley Livingston

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Please bring me Paw Patrol toys. I also want a Spider Man toy. I love you.

Kamil Moreno

Dear Santa,

I want a tablet for Christmas. I want a baby doll. I have been good.

Ava Pernell

Dear Santa,

I have been good, only with a yellow light one time. I want a big toy truck.

Teagan Turner

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want an airplane with a remote and a skateboard. I have been on purple every day until Mr. Jingles our magical elf put me on blue. But I am going to get back on purple.

Nova Waller

Dear Santa,

I want a letter L pillow that is black. I also want a skateboard. I will be good. I want a phone to call someone tomorrow. And I want a new bed and a snow pillow and a puppy toy. I want you to get my dog a squeaky toy. I also want an easel. Thank you so much.

Layla Wiley

Dear Santa,

I will try my best to be good. If I am good, I want a transformer and a monster truck and lots of things.

Oliver Wilkinson

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like dolls and a Barbie dream house.

Ma’lajah Vaughn

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like reindeer and a unicorn stuffie.

Kallei Bell

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like Legos, slime and playdough.

Weston Brown

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. For Christmas I want a fire dragon to play with.

Avery Ledbetter

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a Barbie doll to play with.

Iya Smith

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like dolls and a big barbie doll house

Mia Jenkins

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a remote-control car that goes really fast.

Jayce Thompson

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a big monster truck.

Saylen Stevenson

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a monster truck so I can play.

Dylan Sanford

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. For Christmas I want an Ariel doll, kitty cat and a playhouse.

Annaleigh Toner

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. For Christmas please get me lots of toys to play with. I love you Santa.

Kehlani Farmer

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I want a bracelet and a baby alive so I can play with it.

Za’riyah Johnson

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie doll house and a baby alive. I also want a flag to put in my Barbie doll house. I have been good this year.

Joi Jackson

Dear Santa,

I want a brand new iphone. I have been on green every day.

Lauryn Haynie

Dear Santa,

Please get me a gingerbread Squish Mellow and hoverboard. I rode one at my cousin’s house. I also want a Barbie doll house.

Kaycen Gammel

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I want a watch and a hoverboard. I have been on orange and purple every day.

Serenity Hardy

Dear Santa,

Please get me a Barbie dream house and a scooter. I have been good this year and I have been on green. I am going to leave you some cookies and a carrot for your reindeer.

Leila Cook

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I want a big house for me and my family. I also want a hamster, like a mouse.

Tyrus Townsend

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas a guinea pig and a gingerbread man. I like my 3 schools. I have been good.

JT Hubbard

Dear Santa,

I want a dirt bike for Christmas. I also want a dragon belt. I have been good. I love you Santa.

Xander Dulin

Dear Santa,

I would like a big train please. I have been good and been on green light. I will leave you some donuts if you come to my house.

JoJo Soto

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I want a dirt bike and a toy limo car. I will leave you cookies.

Antonio Harris

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. For Christmas please get me a skateboard and scooter. I will be good.

Ricky Cosby

Dear Santa,

I want a black Cat Toy, it looks like a teddy bear. I will put it in my bed and lay with it. I have been good this year my light is on green.

Carter Fox

Dear Santa,

I want a new blue Cat and a remote-control toy car. I have been good this year.

Timothy Lathon

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a toy Lamborghini and a T-Rex. Thank you and that is it.

Khaza Bailey

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. For Christmas please get me a remote-control car.

Juan Vazquez

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie dream house. I have been good this year and I will leave a candy cane for you.

Harper Legge

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. For Christmas please get me a motorcycle and a monster truck. I will leave you some cookies and milk.

Caden Brown

Dear Santa,

I want a cheese mat and a barbie and a poppy house with poppies. I have been good this year. I am going to leave you a candy cane, a cookie and hot chocolate.

Saylor Copeland

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. For Christmas please get me a dirt bike and a four wheeler. I will ride them all day. I will leave you a note to tell you thank you for the presents.

Liam Dulin

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I want a TV.

Will Fondren

Dear Santa,

I want a yellow paw patrol so I can drive it. I have been good this year and I am on orange light.

Cason Griffin

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. For Christmas please get me a barbie and a Barbie dream house.

I love you, Santa.

Khalilah Jennings

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. For Christmas I want a candy can and a monster truck.

Orlando Malagon

Dear Santa,

I would like a Spiderman car with a spiderman on the left side and a batman on the right side. I have been good this year. I have been, on purple every day.

Khyree Robinson

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. For Christmas please get me a barbie toy and a barbie camper and a car.

Treasure Johnson

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. For Christmas please get me a toy sailboat and a tractor so I can play a game on it. I will leave you some candy canes.

Evan Self

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I want a playhouse and a jeep to drive in. I will leave Santa something special, it is a secret.

Ava Norwood

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. I want a Barbie house.

Khalani Lamar

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a robot. I have been really good this year.

Eliana Raymond

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a T-Rex. I have been really good this year.

James Bailey

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a Spiderman. I have been really good this year.

Carter Cox

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a Mermaid. I have been really good this year.

August Carothers

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a pink nerf gun. I have been really good this year.

Raeley Farmer

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a Barbie. I have been really good this year.

Camellia Ellis

Dear Santa,

Please bring me some nail polish. I have been really good this year.

Anna Claire Jones

Dear Santa,

Please bring me an X-man. I have been really good this year.

Grant Killman

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a unicorn. I have been really good this year.

Sophia Labastida

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a dinosaur. I have been really good this year.

Zion Middleton

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a spider crab. I have been really good this year.

Major Suggs

Dear Santa,

Please bring me some city cars. I have been really good this year.

Jaharin Thomas

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a Minnie Mouse. I have been really good this year.

Rhylee Thomas

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a drum set to play. I also want a basketball.

David Baker

Dear Santa,

Please bring me an iPhone because I love them. I also want a white toy jeep to ride in. My light is on all the good colors. I have been really good this year.

Baylee Burnette

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a BB gun so I can practice for my daddy. I also want some Bbarbie and some clothes. I am on orange light. I will leave you something but I don’t know yet

Piper Hudson

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a doll house. I also want a chimney for you to come down. I have been really good this year. I want Barbie doll stuff to play with the house. I will leave you some cookies if you like them.

Laila Johnson

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a doll house and a baby doll. I have been good this year. My light stays on orange. I will leave you some cookies and milk.

Taj Lathon

Dear Santa,

I want a toy car Lamborghini to ride in. I want a computer to play games on. I have been good this year.

Jaydren Lee

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring Gavies doll house and a mermaid with a blue tail. My light is always on good colors so I have been good.

Olivia Melton

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a remote-control car and an ipad that is just like a tablet. I have been really good this year. I will make you something at my grandma’s house to leave for you.

Dallas Pooe

Dear Santa,

Please bring me some make-up and some baby dolls. I also want a slide. I have been good this year and stay on good lights.

Harmoni Pugh

Dear Santa,

I want a pink Barbie house. I also want some Barbies so I can play with them. I have been good this year.

Makayla Spearman

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a blue power ranger and a dirt bike. I want some shoes and clothes and I will leave you some too. I have been really good this year.

Leonte Thompson

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a race track and some Ninja Turtles. I have been good this year.

Girggs Warren

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a drum set and a guitar set. I have been doing my best this year.

Ayden Wright

Dear Santa,

I want Shopkins. I get on green and purple every day. I want to know what Santa and the elves do in the summer.

Lilly Fondren

Dear Santa,

I want a snowboard. And I love you Santa.

Bowie Cooley

Dear Santa,

Uh, I have been good. I really want Super Mario Odyssey. I’ll give you some cookies.

Jaise Stamps

Dear Santa,

I want an IPhone 14. I’ve been really good. And I want some slime and $5.

Aubrey Bailey

Dear Santa,

A big coloring book with 100 pages and markers would be so fun. I’ve been good and bad. I will try next year. And I would like 6 Bitzees and 6 boxes of candy canes, a new cord for my 3D Pen.

Alexa Martin

Dear Santa,

I have been good and bad this year. I really want a Barbie Dream house. I would love to see you on my birthday.

Tailynn Pride

Dear Santa,

I want a tablet and a pink motorcycle. I have been very good. Santa, thank you for bringing presents to everyone.

Ayla Brown

Dear Santa,

I really want a barbie, and a bike. I want everything. I get green lights at school.

Ta’ laysia Steele

Dear Santa,

I have been both naughty and nice. I want a toy Santa and a toy pig and a toy reindeer. I’m going to leave you some cookies and food for the reindeer and I will put Grinch Dust all around my house.

Ethan Fairlee

Dear Santa,

I want a Pony for Christmas. I got 10 green and 8 purple lights at school. I’m leaving cookies and milk for you because I know you only like cookies and milk. And maybe a Barbie Dreamhouse.

Kaylee Evans

Dear Santa,

I really want a real baby shark, Alexa, and a green screen. I’ve been kinda good. Santa, you are my best friend in the whole wide world. Santa, Why did the chicken cross the road?……. to get run over. I also need all the paint colors in the world.

Phoenix Johnson

Dear Santa,

I’ve been really good. I’m on purple. I really really want fake dinosaur legs and a unicorn blow up costume. Me and my brother really want to be the teacher when we grow up. I also want a barbie with a toothbrush. I really love you Santa, Merry Christmas.

Bella Dykes

Dear Santa,

I want a baby doll from Roses and a phone and a play pony. I have been good this year and I stay on purple. I am four and am nice. I will leave you some reindeer food.

JaMelah Chapman

Dear Santa,

I want a king kong toy and some juice. I like to play with dinosaurs. I am good at school and my light is always on purple. I will leave you some cookies.

Jayden Lee

Dear Santa,

I want to get a baby doll and a Barbie Dream House and a lot of Barbies. I want to give you a hug. I have been so good. I got a lot of purple lights. I will give you some cookies and milk.

Bethany Sanford

Dear Santa,

I want a sand pit with toys inside it and a shovel toy and castle thing in it. Can I have for Christmas a trampoline for outside? I have been good this year. I have been nice. I have been sharing. I have been playing with my sister. I am going to make you a cake and give you juice.

Cambrie Doubleday

Dear Santa,

I love you. Can I give you a hug? Please bring me a robot and a car. I am always good and get purple lights. I will leave you some cookies.

Eli Robinson

Dear Santa,

I want a flying airplane for Christmas. I have been this year and stay on green light. I will be looking for you and leave you cookies. Can I call you one day?

Or’Tavien Gardne

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas a Yo-Yo and crawling baby doll. I have been good this year. My light is on green.

Tinsley Lee

Dear Santa,

I want a red and white dirt bike and go cart. I have been good this year. I will leave you some Santa cookies and Rudolph cookies.

Deylan Robinson

Dear Santa,

I want a big boy bike that is blue. I want a xylophone. I have been good this year and never got on yellow. I get on purple and orange and green every time. I will go to bed and leave you some chocolate milk and cookies.

Ryker Self

Dear Santa,

I want alphabet beads with the letters. I want a monster truck that is black.

Tsai Thompson

Dear Santa,

I want a phone and a car and a big baby doll. I have been acting good this year. I will buy you a new sleigh.

Camille Oliver

Dear Santa,

I want an electric bus to put my brothers in. I want a real 4-wheeler to ride. I have been good this year and on green lights all year. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Chosen Johnson

Dear Santa,

I want a purple and yellow shirt. I want bubbles. I will leave milk and cookies for you, Santa. I want a purple and yellow puppy. I want lots of presents. I have been good this year.

Lauryn Dunnigan

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie Dream House and a drawing set. I have been good at school. I am going to leave you cookies and milk.

Priya Gordon

Dear Santa,

I want a big truck and trailer and a dump truck. I will give you some cookies and chocolate milk. I will be better and not get any more yellow lights.

Dear Santa,

I want an LOL toy from Wal-Mart and a Barbie Dream house so a barbie can get it. I got a lot of purple lights and orange.

Emori Booker

Dear Santa,

I don’t want anything else from Santa but a skateboard. I have been good and been on good lights at school. I am going to leave you a special cookie and some milk.

Carter Howle

Dear Santa,

I want a T-Rex toy, a big one. That’s it. I am good at school. I will leave you some oreos.

Kaidence Sanford

Dear Santa,

I want a big ole truck, monster truck and a big ole car. I have been good. I will leave you some toys too.

Tru Lamar

Dear Santa,

I want a monster truck and a remote-control and a dodge truck. I have been good.

Christopher Draper

Dear Santa,

I want a man with a dirt bike and a truck. I have been good. I will leave you a letter.

Tramel Jackson

Dear Santa,

I want a monster truck race car and a turtle bike. I have been good this year.

Kingston McMurry

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nintendo Switch and a PS5.

Christina Agnew

Dear Santa,

I would like a scooter.

Addison Cooper

Dear Santa,

I would like an IPhone 12 and LOL doll.

Keriah Cooper

Dear Santa,

I would like a bike.

Mason Doubleday

Dear Santa,

I would like a four wheeler.

Karter Faulkner

Dear Santa,

I would like a go cart.

Jamil Hoskins

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy car.

Kaileb Hunt

Dear Santa,

I would like a go cart.

Jermaraji Jackson

Dear Santa,

I would like a dollhouse and a toy pig.

Emily Johnson

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS5 and a phone.

Clayton Jones

Dear Santa,

I would like a four wheeler.

Jeremiah Jones

Dear Santa,

I would like a hoverboard and magic kit.

Willie Jones

Dear Santa,

I would like a Fortnite toy.

Josiah Lynch

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie doll.

Ryleigh Pernell

Dear Santa,

I would like a Hoverboard.

Zyla Roberson

Dear Santa,

I would like a phone.

Karla Roden

Dear Santa,

I would like a Hoverboard and bath bombs.

Emilia Jo Rutherford

Dear Santa,

I would like books.

Jana Taj Al-Deen

Dear Santa,

I would like a four wheeler and a Polly pocket Gumball Machine.

Berkley Towles

Dear Santa,

I would like a present like a Roblox so I can play with it. Thank you.

Lamar Short

Dear Santa,

I want an xbox. I want a pop it and shoes and a dog and a cat too.

Delanie Middleton

Dear Santa,

Can I have a PS5 , xbox, vR, tool box and legos? I also want an iphone14 and 1,000 poppers.

Chance Jenkins

Dear Santa,

My list is: LOL doll, That Girl LayLay outfit, LOL homes. I like playing Roblox. I would like a TV. I would like an iphone 15, iphone 14, PS4, PS5, xbox and a cola doll. Thank you for anything you get me.

Faith Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I would like a stuffed bunny.

Harley Wilson

Dear Santa,

I would like an Elsa Doll.

Shelby Wilson

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would love an ice cream toy.

Baylee Woodall

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby doll.

Maysoon Fadil

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie house.

O’Riyah Sanford

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year, I want a new Paw Patrol Mighty movie and a gun to shoot deer, like a real gun like my daddy.

Hudson Legge

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a big backpack and a doll.

Skylar Thomas

Dear Santa,

I love you. I want a new bike and a Monster High doll. Thank you.

Brenleigh Grace

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a big back pack of crayons of 30, shoes and a bike.

Ja’liyah Doyle

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa so much. I want a pop it and a puppy. Thank you so much.

Alexis Anderson

Dear Santa,

Can I please get some ear pods? Thank you Santa. I love you.

Nora Taylon Brewer

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a two way dog, roblox, PS5, a tablet, and iphone.

Mariah Handy

Dear Santa,

I want a dirt bike, iphone 14, dog, money and roblox for Christmas.

McKinley Turner

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5, dirt bike, an iphone, a dog, money, a game roblox, a game room and a football.

Tylen Ford

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a big backpack and a doll.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a hoverboard and PS5.

Kyle Jones

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5, money, game room, teacher toys, football and a dog.

Derrick Tucker

Dear Santa,

Thank you for starting Christmas Day. I want a new iphone with a blue case. I wish I had blue wallpaper for my ipad.

Prince Polk

Dear Santa,

I want a baby doll, a new bike and Roblox.

Malaysia Norwood

Dear Santa,

I want a Nike football, PS5, Roblox, Bike and a wallet with $100.

King Windfield

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a flub, games, ear pods and xbox.

Romelo Williams

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a superman, x-box, Minecraft and a TV.

Josiah Hite

Dear Santa,

I want a princess doll and a PS5. I would like Roblox and a cute outfit.

Greyson Coleman

Dear Santa,

I want two BB guns and a blue Nike shirt. I would like a chain and an Xbox.

Carson Webb

Dear Santa,

I want to give you milk and cookies and I want you to give me all the toys in the world.

Caleb Armstead

Dear Santa,

My name is Braylen. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are the 3 things I am wishing for: toy car, iphone and a PS4. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Braylen Strong

Dear Santa,

My name is Noah. I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: a train set, headset and iphone. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Noah Baker

Dear Santa,

My name is Nelly. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: a Barbie home, baseballs and a baby doll. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Penelope Taylor

Dear Santa,

My name is Demi Smith. I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: a bike, a Barbie Doll House, and a puppy. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Demi Smith

Dear Santa,

My name is Akayla. I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: an iPhone 15, puppy and a Barbie house. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Akayla Smith

Dear Santa,

My name is Jacara. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: a hoverboard, iPhone and skateboard. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Jacara Phipps

Dear Santa,

I want a remote control racing car and a monster truck. I have been a little bit good. I am going to give you some reindeer cookies and milk.

John Blake Willis

Dear Santa,

I want a remote control truck. I am trying to be good this year. I am going to be good for you , Santa.

Ayden Roberson, BES Pre-K

Dear Santa,

My name is Sophie. I want squishy donuts and a new kitchen set. I have been good this year and I am on orange. I will leave you some cookies and milk. I love you, Santa!

Sophie Wilson