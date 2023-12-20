Murder charge after missing man found Published 10:23 am Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Sheriff Shane Phelps said last week’s discovery of an elderly Panola County citizen resulted in the arrest of a 20-year-old Batesville man.

Phelps said Nicholai Becerra, of 382 Heffner Rd., was taken into custody on Wednesday, Dec. 13, after a short investigation.

Deputies were performing a wellness check for a 67-year-old man who family and neighbors had not heard from since Nov. 25.

Fred A. Lewis, of 886 Heffner Rd., was found deceased in his rural home. Investigators determined he had been the victim of foul play.

Coroner Gracie Grant-Gulledge said the victim’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an official autopsy.

Becerra was quickly developed as a suspect and was apprehended without accident. Becerra was charged with murder and arson, a charge that resulted from his attempt to burn the victim’s car, the sheriff said.

Becerra is thought to have driven the victim’s car for a few days before deciding to set it on fire in west Panola.