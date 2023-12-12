CTE Student of the Month Published 7:26 pm Tuesday, December 12, 2023

The November Career and Technical Education Student of the Month is Olivia Adkins. She is a junior at South Panola High School and is enrolled in the Early Childhood Education program, and works in the nursery at Batesville Presbyterian Church. She is receiving her plaque from Janet Blackmon, Early Childhood Education instructor, and Dr. Del Phillips, South Panola Superintendent. Cynthia Pride Gleeton, owner of Pride Hyundai, made the $50 check presentation as the November sponsor for Student of the Month.