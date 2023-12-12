Crime rate concerning, change is needed says former mayor Published 7:20 pm Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Dear Editor,

As a citizen of Batesville for over 70 years I am very much concerned about the crime that has overtaken our city.

I am proud of our officers that try to make a difference, but there seems to be a problem in our police force. We have lost officers to the extent that we have become short handed by over a dozen positions.

I am in favor of making a change before it is too late. Crime has a trickle down effect in our city. Industry becomes concerned and new industry looks the other way. Property values begin to fall in our city.

We have worked too hard to make our city one of the best small cities in our state. Our city board and mayor need to step up and make the changes that need to be made. I love living in Batesville and I know most of you do too. So tell your mayor and board to step up and do what needs to be done.

s/Jerry Autrey

Batesville