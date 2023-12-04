Hans Kevin Trimm, 60 Published 2:42 pm Monday, December 4, 2023

Hans Kevin Trimm of Batesville was born in Hernando on July 3, 1963.

Kevin passed away at his home, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, surrounded by his wife and family.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Longtown Cemetery in Crenshaw. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m.

Those serving as pallbearers will be, Greg Jones, Troy Reid, Phillip Picket, Phillip Jenkins, Brad Reid, Robin Hawkins, Jason Oyler, Scott Sheppard, and the honorary pallbearers include, John Goodnite, Jeff Siltman, Justin Hoppper, Tucker Goddard, Jacob Presley, William Bailey Reid, Charlie Presley.

Survived by: wife, Theresa Reid Trimm of Batesville, mother Barbra Fiesler Garner (VG Garner) of Plano, Tx., 7 children: Summer Tucker Hopper (Justin Hopper) of Batesville, Jacky Ray Presley (Katie Warden) of Southaven, Krystal Tucker of Batesville, Brittany Tucker of Batesville, Christopher Trimm (Jenny) of Hernando, Brittany Renee Trimm Aldridge (Jared Aldridge) of Pearl, Lauran Cook of Alana, Tx. 11 grandchildren: Tucker Goddard, Camryn Hopper, Kalli Presley, Jacob Presley, Charlie Presley, Khole Presley, Gavin Aldridge, Lyla Aldridge, Brenner Trimm, Hope Trimm, Lilly Almaraz, three brother in laws, William Troy Reid (Julie) of Oxford, Richard “Stoney” Stonebraker, Scott Sheppard (Kim) of Batesville; father-in-law, William Burl Reid of Batesville and an abundance of niece and nephews

Proceeded in death by his Father Ronnie Edwin Trimm, two sisters Kimberley Ann Trimm, Keturah Trimm Stonebraker, brother-in-law, Kenneth Burl Reid, Grandparents Wayne Carter Fiesler, Georgia Geneva Clark Fiesler, John Taylor Trimm, Bettie Juanita Rippy Trimm, two mother in laws Mary Reid Anderson, Jackie H Reid, and Aunt Martha Ann Trimm Walters.