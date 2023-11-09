Pets of Panola Calendar Contest is now live Published 11:22 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

The Panolian launched an online contest for the cutest pets in Panola County that will run through December 7. People who live in Panola County can submit photos of their pets online.

Each photo is manually reviewed and then approved to go live in the voting ballot.

There are four categories: dogs, cats, puppies and a category for pets that are not dogs or cats. The pet photos that receive the most votes will be featured in the 2024 Pets of Panola Calendar that we will print. You can vote for your favorites each day until Dec. 7 .

Link to the Pets of Panola Contest click here

We will be asking for advertising support to help print the calendar, so if you would like to reserve a spot, contact Mike Haskins at mike.haskins@panolian.com.