Circuit Clerk – Election numbers by Precinct

Published 10:10 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By Editor

Melissa Meeks-Phelps

Como Library – 535

Union Fire Station – 210

Sardis Courthouse – 459

Sardis Lake Fire Dept. – 142

Sardis Library – 492

Pleasant Grove Fire – 66

Longtown Fire Dept. – 77

Crenshaw Fire – 133

Macedonia-Concord – 472

Pope Hosanna – 475

Cliff Finch Bldg. – 189

Courtland Baptist – 755

Tocowa Community – 313

Crowder Wastewater – 113

Panola Extension – 212

Eureka Community – 357

Black Jack Community – 353

Mt. Olivet Fire – 411

Batesville Courthouse – 750

Patton Lane – 572

Enon Water Bldg. – 56

Total – 7,142

 

Hollie Roberson

Como Library – 266

Union Fire Station – 109

Sardis Courthouse – 187

Sardis Lake Fire Dept. – 44

Sardis Library – 189

Pleasant Grove Fire – 72

Longtown Fire Dept. – 79

Crenshaw Fire – 79

Macedonia-Concord – 83

Pope Hosanna – 200

Cliff Finch Bldg. – 231

Courtland Baptist – 161

Tocowa Community – 285

Crowder Wastewater – 25

Panola Extension – 214

Eureka Community – 390

Black Jack Community – 393

Mt. Olivet Fire – 295

Batesville Courthouse – 605

Patton Lane – 68

Enon Water Bldg. – 42

Total – 4,017

 

 

