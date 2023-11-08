Circuit Clerk – Election numbers by Precinct
Published 10:10 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Melissa Meeks-Phelps
Como Library – 535
Union Fire Station – 210
Sardis Courthouse – 459
Sardis Lake Fire Dept. – 142
Sardis Library – 492
Pleasant Grove Fire – 66
Longtown Fire Dept. – 77
Crenshaw Fire – 133
Macedonia-Concord – 472
Pope Hosanna – 475
Cliff Finch Bldg. – 189
Courtland Baptist – 755
Tocowa Community – 313
Crowder Wastewater – 113
Panola Extension – 212
Eureka Community – 357
Black Jack Community – 353
Mt. Olivet Fire – 411
Batesville Courthouse – 750
Patton Lane – 572
Enon Water Bldg. – 56
Total – 7,142
Hollie Roberson
Como Library – 266
Union Fire Station – 109
Sardis Courthouse – 187
Sardis Lake Fire Dept. – 44
Sardis Library – 189
Pleasant Grove Fire – 72
Longtown Fire Dept. – 79
Crenshaw Fire – 79
Macedonia-Concord – 83
Pope Hosanna – 200
Cliff Finch Bldg. – 231
Courtland Baptist – 161
Tocowa Community – 285
Crowder Wastewater – 25
Panola Extension – 214
Eureka Community – 390
Black Jack Community – 393
Mt. Olivet Fire – 295
Batesville Courthouse – 605
Patton Lane – 68
Enon Water Bldg. – 42
Total – 4,017