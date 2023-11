Cspire, WBL Work-Based Learning and Educator Prep classes volunteer at Elementary School Published 7:25 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

1 of 1

Cspire, WBL Work-Based Learning and Educator Prep classes joined forces to help promote a safe and Happy Halloween for elementary school students in the South Panola School District. Halloween safety coloring sheets and visible bags were distributed before Trick or Treat activities.