Panola County Jail Log Published 3:03 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Oct. 23

Michael Antoni James, Jr., 2287 Khushboo Cove, Southaven, charged with violation of probation.

Frederick Gregory Evans, 188 Hwy. 32 Ext., Houston, charged with attempting to commit a crime.

Willie B. Hill, Jr., 220 Abe Hill Rd., Como, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Damion Montel Burton, 1660 Partee Rd., Como, charged with simple domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Sandy Holland Simmerman, 207 Hickory Lane, Batesville, charged with stalking.

Oct. 24

William Wilbourn, 105 Country Meadows, Senatobia, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, open container, and improper equipment.

Michael LaShone Young, 209 Cherry St., Como, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply and contempt of court.

Michael Shannon Taylor, 199 Fox Run Dr., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant.

Emma Gene Wooten, 425 Taylor St., Como, held for questioning.

Ashley Pascal Carpenter, 125 CR 238, Tillatobia, charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and disregard for a traffic device.

Jamie Danielle Carpenter, 125 CR 238, Tillatobia, charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Walter Lavone Towns, 1888 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Oct. 25

LeKedrick Darrell Whitehead, 18001 Hwy. 51, Sardis, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and improper equipment.

Pattie Annie Tolbert, 3137 Sycamore Rd., Coldwater, charged with careless driving and failure to obey a traffic sign.

Oct. 26

Margaret Alice Hughes, 125 Main St., Courtland, charged with four counts of conspiracy, two counts of gratification of lust, and two counts of sexual battery.

Mason Gunnar Allen, 671 McMinn Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

James Lewis Spraggin, Jr., 382 Herron Subdivision, Courtland, charged with simple assault.

Tybeyia Laniece Williams, 107 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of stolen property, and violation of the window tint ordinance.

Bradley Jordan Robinson, 11887 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with shoplifting.

Shurondia Lamar, 149 Lee Jennings Rd., Como, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Oct. 27

Jessie Nicole Gibson, 164 Rudd Place, Sardis, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Joan Escobar, 562 West Grant, Baton Rouge, LA, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and no tag.

Yosheya Chanise Williams, 201 Adkins St., Batesville, charged with providing false information, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, and violation of the window tint ordinance.

Ronnie Robinson, Jr., 868 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Janice Leshun Jackson, 182A Rudd Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Oct. 28

Kenneth Mattew Poole, 202 Butler Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Tyler Jamaih Willie, 225 Audrey Rd, Courtland, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Adrienne Norwood, 209 Dunlap St., Sardis, charged with simple assault and resisting arrest.

Brandon Micahel Grace, 207 Kyle St., Batesville, charged with violation of a protection order.

Michael Anthony Markham, 2726 Josephine Rd., Tunica, charged with DUI refusal and careless driving.

Ethan Cole Donovan Newman, 456 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, charged with contempt of court..

Oct. 29

Elizabeth Johnson Milano, 120 Avalon Place, Helena, AR, charged with DUI.

Brandon Michael Grace, 207 Kyle St., Batesville, charged with violation of a protection order.

Damion Arquell Prince, 215 4th St., Crowder, charged with attempted aggravated assault.

Jabari Deshaun Alfred Byrd, 114 Lawson St., Batesville, charged with attempted aggravated assault.

Treterioun Tyun Robinson, 209 Pettit St., Batesville, charged with attempted aggravated assault.

Adam Walters, 900 Pain St., Marks, charged with attempted aggravated assault.