Panola County Jail Log Published 7:30 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Oct. 16

Elania Inez Rone, 882 CR 220, Water Valley, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Jennifer Lynne Barksdale, 4072 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Darrius Xavier Edwards, 2114 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of court.

Jekayla Shanta Taylor, 1216 Elizabeth St., Charleston, charged with contempt of court.

Aaron Thomas Daugherty, 4593 Good Hope Rd., Batesville, charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Jatarrious Javante Banks, 4347 Dunlap Rd., Como, charged with contempt of court.

Willie Reeves, 4537 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Oct. 17

Christina Joann Lee, 355 Morgan Rd., Alligator, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Clayton Newman, 217 Baker St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Oct. 18

Quenton Cortez Taylor, 5781 Kentwood Dr., Horn Lake, arrested on a bench warrant (armed robbery).

Blair Edward Bodan, 706 Dunns Mountain Rd., Salisbury, NC, hold.

Jason William Holloway, 2586 Sardis Lake Dr., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and disturbance of a family.

Arthur Wayne Garrard, Jr., 7963 Crescent Circle, Olive Branch, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and improper equipment.

Keelie Shea Redwine, 228B Fredrick Cove, Courtland, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Michael Lee Taylor, 357 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland,charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Oct. 19

Benjamin Nash Germany, Jr., 28675 Cypress Point, Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct and disturbance of a business.

Oct. 20

Burl Hardin, Jr., 1760 Freeman Rd., Como, charted with simple domestic violence.

Chrystal LaTrace Montoya-Velasquez, 3131 Sardis Lake Dr., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Johnny Orville James, IV, 139 File Rd., Batesville, serving four days.

Tynesha Desha Jones, 213 Court St., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant (simple assault).

Nichola Austin Sheppard, 874 Riverview Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Nathaniel Lee Fewell, 1945 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, serving two days.

Kerry Terell McGhee, 208 Claude St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Marquita Antoinette Hayes, 208 Claude St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Oct. 21

Ron Dewayne Hibbler, 449A Parks Place Rd., Como, charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, disturbance of the peace, and public drunkenness.

Hunter Wayne Roberts, 2510 Hughes Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI (other).

Orlando Darnell Bradford, 17 Nell St., Charleston, charged with driving while license suspended.

Sedalia Jameika Wilkes, no address listed, charged with DUI (other).

Timothy Holliday, 8191 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct.

James Randall Moore, 590 Floyds Island, Sardis, charged with DUI and no insurance.

Oct. 22

Markayvious Jaquan Norwood, 4550 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI refusal, no drivers license, careless driving, three counts of no seatbelt, and improper equipment.

James Wilson, 201 Atkins Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other)

Christian Josiah Collum, Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Matthew Thomas Quarles, 718 Kelsey Massie Rd., Como, charged with DUI.