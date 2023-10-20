Panola County Jail Log Published 1:53 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Oct. 9

Charles Eugene Pryor, Jr., 301 Jeffreys St., Batesville, charged with domestic violence/simple assault.

Oct. 10

Jayden Anquan Williams, 120 Carlisle Rd., Courtland, charged with burglary, petit larceny, and malicious mischief.

Deon Cedric Sanford, 64 Otto Sanford Sub., Courtland, no charges.

Mario Antwone Dandridge, 712 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, charged with public drunkenness.

Damion Montel Burton, 60 Partee Rd., Como, charged with domestic violence/simple assault.

James Calvin Mosley, 445 Sanders Rd., Sardis, arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Oct. 11

Dante Jamal Robinson, 117 Lamb Ave., Crowder, serving two days for domestic violence/simple assault.

Thurgood Marshall Jower, 1385B Lawrence Bros. Rd., Batesville, charged with sexual battery.

Stacey Lavonte McMurry, 369 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, charged with felony child abuse.

Robert Lavell Spain, Jr., 375 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Joshua Stephen Burnette, 346 Castle Dr., Horn Lake, held as a State Inmate.

Rickerien Lalvante Tucker,244 Gordon St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct and disturbance of the peace.

Ronald Keith Ladd, 1230 Jacks Ave., Tunica, charged with driving with a suspended license.

April Nicole Johnson, 716 Park Bale St., North Little Rock, AR, charged with burglary and false pretense.

Ikene Malek Smith, Jr., 529 Kimbro St., Marks, charged with public profanity, speeding, no drivers license, and no insurance.

Mario Shaw, 1220 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Tijah Shamar Wright, 523 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with DUI (other).

Christopher Andrew Hurst, 450 E. Railroad Ave., Courtland, charged with DUI (third).

Tyresha Pesha Jones, 213 Court St., Batesville, charged with disturbance of a family.

Anthony Marques Fondren, 2279B Joiner Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court/failure to appear.

Oct. 12

Janice Diane Jones, 109 MLK Dr., Batesville, serving 30 days.

Anterriya Armelia Hardaway, 207D Leonard St., Batesville, charged with probation violation.

Quintravious Deshae Antione Milan, 511 Shiloh Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Lakesha Rene Williams, 105 Goodhaven Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Oct. 13

Kevin Ross Jennings, 5924 Central Academy Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Tatyona Shawonna Oliver, 1508 Lawrence Bros. Rd., Batesville, charged with abuse of the 911 system.

Tracy Ellis, Jr., 2888 Shady Grove Rd., Batesville, held as a State Inmate.

William Berner Gant, 215 Pecan St., Sardis, charged with open container and public drunkenness.

Randarius Deshun Kelly, 279 Terry Ave., Crenshaw, charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Nathaniel Lee Fewell, 19451 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, serving two days.

Marcus Devon Clipper, 5540 N. 3rd St., Milwaukee, charged with DUI (other).

Ronny Lamarcus Foster, 1207 Winnie Dr., Cleveland, charged with DUI (other).

Lashundra Kamesha Cox, 206 W. Lee St., Sardis, charged with public profanity.

Oct. 14

Markavious Dashaun Harell, 503 S. Pocahontas St., Sardis, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Kordarrius Letez Johnson, 298 Panola Circle, Como, charged with shooting into a vehicle.

Kastavious Latez Johnson, 298 Panola Circle, Como, charged with accessory after the fact.

Ricky Alan Pugh, 252 Camille St., Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Santiago Domingo Hernandez, 303 Ruffin Dr., Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Malcolm Edward Valentine, 1074 Alonzo Gipson Rd., Sardis, changed with DUI (other).

Kennedy K. Lyons, 17593 Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Latony Shanise Williams, 534 3rd St., Marks, charged with DUI (other).

Gavin Trent Hill, 4348 Paul Shady Grove, Cascilla, charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Reginald Jermaine Williams, 10950 Hwy. 3, Crenshaw, charged with DUI.

Bernita Hazelett, 8745 Six Mile Lake Rd., Sledge, charged with DUI.

Johnny Clyde Kirkwood, Jr., 767 Powell St., Coldwater, charged with DUI.

James Anthony Saulsberry, 3100 Briarwood Dr., Horn Lake, charged with DUI.