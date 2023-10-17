North Panola takes on Rosa Fort Friday – now 3-5 after close loss at Independence Published 10:15 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

The North Panola Cougars will try to get back on the winning track Friday when they play host to Rosa Fort (Tunica) in Sardis. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Cougars dropped a district game last week in a 32-28 road loss to Independence. The team opened 3A Region 2 play two weeks ago with a win over Coahoma County.

North Panola is 3-5 overall with two games remaining in the season.

Rosa Fort is 5-3 overall and 2-1 in region play with wins over Coahoma County and Holly Springs, and a loss to Independence. The Lions trounced Holly Springs 62-32 last week.

Last week against Independence, North Panola was tied 16-16 at the half and led 28-24 after three quarters, but couldn’t score in the last period while giving up a touchdown, resulting in the disappointing four-point loss.