Otis Thompson (Tommy) Marshall, Jr., 93 Published 11:31 am Monday, October 9, 2023

Otis Thompson (Tommy) Marshall, Jr. passed away Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at the age of 93 at his home in Batesville.

He was born July 8, 1930 in Selma, AL to the late Otis Thompson Marshall, Sr and Leila Robinson Marshall.

His family moved to Batesville in 1939. He earned his Eagle Scout badge in 1946, and graduated from Batesville High School in 1948. Tommy attended Mississippi State University where he was a member of the SAE Fraternity.

After graduating from college, he married his high school sweetheart, Billie Lois Faulkner. The couple dated for six years prior to their marriage in 1952. They were married for 71 years.

In November of 1952, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, and was stationed in El Paso, TX. He was honorably discharged in 1954. At that time, he and Billie moved back to Batesville. Upon returning home, he was employed by Dunlap & Kyle Tire, Co. where he worked as the V.P. of Operations for 40 years. During this time, he also served on the South Panola School Board for 33 years from 1969-2002.

Tommy liked the game of golf, and played may rounds of golf with his buddies at the Panola Country Club. He and Billie visited several different golf courses, and enjoyed the time they spent playing the game with one another. He also enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting, and was a member of Caulk Island Hunting Club.

He was a lifelong member of Batesville Presbyterian Church faithfully serving as a Deacon and Elder. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed and wonderful memories of him cherished.

Tommy is survived by his wife, Billie Lois Marshall; one daughter, Sharon Marshall Alexander (Harry); one son, Mark William Marshall; one sister, Ann Marshall Dickins (Bill); four grandchildren, Whitney Alexander Bolen (Patrick), Hayden Alexander (Erin), Gary Daugherty (Callie) and Mitchell Daugherty (Ashleigh); seven great-grandchildren, Nash Bolen, Monroe Alexander, Spears Alexander, Otis Alexander, Delta Daugherty, Jackson Daugherty and Harris Daugherty.

The family would like to thank Linda Buck, Mary Russell, and Barbara Russell for their compassionate care and support over the years.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Batesville Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jerry Long officiating. Visitation will be held in the sanctuary prior the service from 10 – 11:15 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the John Curry Scholarship Fund through the Batesville Presbyterian Church, 121 Eureka St., Batesville, MS 38606.