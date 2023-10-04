Singing Convention was truly a county-wide event Published 1:46 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

The Singing Convention was a huge success.

The weather was a perfect fall afternoon after earlier in the week rain and thunder storms had been predicted.

Steve McGregory and wife Linda, as always, gave a superb performance. Steve also gave an outstanding demonstration on the baby grand piano. The antique Beckwith piano is possibly over 100 years old.

They were made by the Sears Roebuck and company and were shipped by train or wagon all over the United States. They were made of better material than today’s, because they were subjected to extreme and harsh conditions. Extreme heat, humidity, and damp rainy weather will ruin a piano in a short while.

After being shipped by wagon or train through these conditions they were made to hold up. Sometime ago the piano was made electric, Mt. Olivet can boast about possibly having the only antique electric Beckwith piano in existence.

Bill Cosby gave an outstanding performance of gospel songs as well as joined our choir. Donnie Fowler also joined the choir. He and Randy Johnson gave a moving performance of Precious Memories. Bill led the congregational singing.

How many masters of ceremonies get to introduce their mother and sister in a program. Such was the case of Gary Hartman who had the privilege of introducing his mother Faye Hartman and sister Christina Hartman Hall. What a touching performance they gave.

Don and Lisa Chandler of Byhalia found time to come to the singing from their busy schedule of traveling, presenting the good old Southern Gospel Music.

Although the Black Jack Group had members missing, they still carried on with some old familiars. Kolby Ganaway was not only the sound man he can sing, play the piano and preach. He is assistant pastor at Hosanna Church.

My Mt. Olivet Church choir had worked hard all month and it paid off. I am so proud of them. Bill Cosby and Donnie Fowler joined us. They came to all our practices and joined in the hard work and fun as well.

My sincere apologies go to Bro. Troy Smith and the Pentecostal Church. I did not know that they were there, and they only gave a short performance. What powerful voices they have. They have been invited back to perform at our harvest supper in November. Next time they are first and sing as long as they like.

It is in the making to continue the tradition of the Panola County Singing Convention. It was held in May and September, so this coming May 26, plans are being to sponsor it at Mt. Olivet. I need to thank my life long friend of 85 years, Martha Childs Hall, for sticking her neck out with me and voting to revive the convention, when no one else wanted it. I love you Martha Jo.

I’m still here, waiting to hear from you. Did you enjoy the singing?

Call or text Donna @901-828-8824