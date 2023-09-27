Love for Lindy – Panola mourns life of North Delta student lost in accident Published 1:46 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Batesville and Panola County this week mourned the death of a North Delta School student killed in an automobile accident Saturday evening, Sept. 23, in Quitman County.

Lindy Elise Ward, 16, died shortly after she was the victim of a rollover accident on John Crothers Rd., about two miles south of Hwy. 322 between Crowder and Lambert.

Ward was a passenger in a vehicle with several of her classmates and others when the vehicle apparently ran into a ditch and overturned.

Parents and friends of teens involved in the wreck rushed to the rural area as word of the accident spread, and witnesses described a traumatic scene as they waited for first responders.

Some of the other teens were taken for treatment, but no other serious injuries resulted. North Delta School officials provided counseling for students on their return to school Monday morning.

Ward, and her twin sister, had played softball for North Delta School that afternoon, and were scheduled to start a tournament in Batesville on Tuesday.

The victim’s sister, Kaley, suffered an injury and was unable to participate in games this week, but the other Green Wave teammates played in honor of the deceased. The game was attended by hundreds from the community who held balloons and signs with Ward’s No. 15.

Funeral services for the North Delta junior are scheduled for Thursday at First Baptist Church. Michael Bates will officiate. She was the daughter of Jennifer and Jeremy Ward.

Part of Lindy’s posted obituary at Wells Funeral Home reads:

“She was an awesome #15 on the Lady Wave Softball team; was on the cheer team that was recently responsible for winning the Game Day State Champions 5 years in a row, and she was on the tennis team all at North Delta School. In her spare time, Lindy liked to hang out with her friends. She enjoyed going to the lake and camping. Lindy, like many teenagers, loved to dance.”

Quitman County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident, interviewing the students involved in Marks on Monday. A report will be released at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be sent to North Delta School, 330 Green Wave Lane, Batesville, MS 38606.