Panola County Jail Log Published 7:56 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Sept. 18

Leslie Todd Jones, 206 East Lee St., Sardis, charged with taking a motor vehicle and exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Sept. 19

Raphael Lavert Larry, 6427 Pope-Crowder Rd., Pope, arrested in violation of the homeless ordinance.

Jeffrey Darnell Nelson, 4015 CR 16, Oxford, charged with public drunkenness.

Aaron Derelle Heffner, 306 Percyville St., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Sept. 20

Anthony Clayton Newman, homeless, arrested in violation of the homeless ordinance.

Chancey Ashton Bilbo, 12264 Caesar Ne Caise Rd., Picayune, held as a Federal Inmate.

David Anthony Rouse, 58 Rouse Rd., Picayune, held as a Federal Inmate.

Austin Kyle Ruby, 790 Second St., Coldwater, held as a Federal Inmate.

Scottie Marvell Johnson, Jr., 318 Hernando St., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence and aggravated domestic violence.

Mario Antwone Dandridge, 712 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (3rd), no drivers license, no proof of insurance, careless driving, switched tag, driving on the wrong side of the road, and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Sept. 21

Kristopher Elvin Ryals, 5227 Hwy. 51, Pope, charged with simple domestic violence.

Glady Mae Smith, 616 Covington Ave., Lambert, charged with simple assault.

Michelangelo Muscolino, 25282 North 142nd Dr., Surprise, AZ, held as a Federal Inmate.

Chase Corey Roberts, 289 Herron Subdivision, Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jeffery Lee Rhodes, 413 Jones St., Crenshaw, charged with disorderly conduct.

Janice Diane Jones, 109 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with two counts of false pretenses and petit larceny.

Charlie Wren Armstrong, Jr., 203 Darby Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Sept. 22

Jeffrey Darnell Nelson, 4015 CR16, Oxford, arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Theresa Elaine Rodinsky, 177 Timbercrest Lane, Hot Springs, AR, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Geonta Kentrez Tribble, 207 Deaton St., Batesville, changed with taking of a motor vehicle.

Kenterrius Dajuan Nelson, 77 Barker Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Patricia Jones, 2975 Waldrup Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Larry Joyner, 155 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Jarvis Megoil Mosley, 445 Sanders Rd., Sardis, held for investigation.

Sept. 23

Stephanie Latrice Curry, 413 Jones St., Crenshaw, changed with public drunkenness, no drivers license, no insurance, and careless driving.

Michael Benard Howard, 807 Mill St., Crenshaw, charged with simple assault.

Robert Lee Anderson, III, 648 Harmon Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (2nd).

Tyler Jaquetin Presley, 189 Rayburn Rd., Como, charged with domestic violence and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Christopher Jeynal Whitten, 117 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Willie Eugene Taylor, 357 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Sept. 24

Shane Michael Connelly, 1323 Hickory St., Ferdinando Beach, FL, charged with DUI refusal.

Jordan Allen-Jamal Judon, 2305 Brian Dr., Tupelo, charged with DUI (other).

Renita Lashay Taylor, 1698 Oakland-Enid Rd., Oakland, charged with DUI (other), no drivers license, and no insurance.

Jakeryon Veron Pollard, 312 Egerson Dr., Water Valley, charged with DUI (other) and no seatbelt.