Property Transfers Published 9:09 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Property transfers between Sept. 5 – 8, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Clayton L. Self, III and Jessica Self to Kaci A. Billings Christopher L. Allbritton, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

DeSoto Concrete Products, Inc. to Rodney Tullos and Cindy S. Tullos, A part of the West Half of Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Darlene Morgan to Benjamin Lanza, Fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

MIchelle Weekes to Phillip Morton and Cori Crawford, Part of Lot 214 of Part B of the Enid Shores Subdivision.

Mark Cameron Goodwin and Katelyn Goodwin to Jesse Fullerton and Tiffany Fullerton, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13 and the Northwest Quarter of Section 24, all in Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Jerry H. Gowen to Ashley G. Reed, 2034 Mount Olivet Road, Batesville.

Annetta Lloyd to Marvin L. Lloyd, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Ester Beard to Albert, Larry and Edward Beard, Part of the Northwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Albert Lee Beard, Larry Gene Beard and Edward Ray Reed, Jr. to Albert Lee Beard, Part of the Northwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Sarah Elizabeth Linton to Timothy Kelly Tanner and Janet Elizabeth Tanner, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Schaefer Land Holdings, LLC to Jonathan Cain Haynie, Lot 16 of Sarids Country Estates, A parcel of land located in Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Darius Smith to Darius Smith, A 6.91-acre tract and an 11.05-acre tract, both in the Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 5 West

Thomas L. Wells to Chris W. Wells, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Michael Hawthorne to Michael Randy Robison and Vickie Robison, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Luis Castillo to Robert M. Wallace, Part of Block 38, Original Town of Sardis.

Mary W. McKinney to Micah McKinney, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

FSB & Co., LLC to Chelsi N. Grace, A tract in the South Half of Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Sylvester McGlothian to Georgia Hobbs Young, Northwest corner of Lot 1 in Block Y, Town of Crenshaw.

Stephanie Dawson to Roby B. Jones and Ikhan J. Wilson, A parcel in Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Barbara Crawford Vance to Thomas Lipscomb and Shelby Lipscomb, Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.