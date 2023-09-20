Community Foundation sponsors Donor, Nonprofit Reception Published 1:09 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi and the Maddox Nonprofit and Volunteer Resource Center co-hosted a Donor and Nonprofit Reception at The Harrison in Batesville on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The event was held to thank those in Panola County who support the philanthropic efforts of the Community Foundation and its mission of Connecting People Who Care With Causes That Matter.

The Donor and Nonprofit Reception at The Harrison with catering from Lisa Taylor was an evening filled with heartfelt conversations, shared stories of impact, and a palpable sense of camaraderie.

It provided an opportunity for the Community Foundation to extend its gratitude to the compassionate donors, dedicated volunteers, and steadfast nonprofit partners who form the backbone of its philanthropic efforts.

The event underscored the notion that together, remarkable things can be achieved, and that every contribution, no matter how big or small, contributes to the greater good.

Stacye Trout, who joined the Community Foundation in 2020 as Development Director, works to steward current and potential donors to achieve their philanthropic dreams with endowments while supporting the Foundation to reach its $50 million asset goal.

“This event was a great way to connect our donors and nonprofits together in one room, especially after Covid”, said Development Director Stacye Trout. “We serve eleven counties in Northwest Mississippi, and we want to visit them as often as we can. We can’t understand the needs of Panola County and the interests of our donors if we aren’t present.”

Having established its roots in Panola County in 2002, the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi awarded the first grant to Panola County to South Panola School District and has since given over $1.8 million in grants to the county through the dedication and leadership efforts of former board members Willian Pride Jr., Joe Azar and its current representative Mickey Aldridge.

The event was attended by former Community Foundation board members Azar and Aldridge, and also by Cynthia Pride Gleeton who also serves on the board for the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi representing DeSoto County.

Other members of the Pride family were also in attendance.

Aldridge, a Panola County native, stated that the collaboration between the Community Foundation and the Panola County Affiliate has made a powerful impact in the county.

“Panola County’s previous board representatives have been instrumental in growing the Panola County Community Foundation Affiliate Endowment Fund to over $112,000,” Aldridge said.

“This endowment fund has most recently supported scholarships for Panola County high school students, the purchase of two medically equipped ATVs, and support of bringing the Mid-South Food Bank warehouse to Batesville.”

As one of 11 counties served by the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, Panola County maintains a unique partnership with the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi which serves to advise and guide the Panola County Community Foundation Affiliate.

In 2008, William Pride Jr. assembled a group of Panola County professionals and community leaders with a singular goal: to establish an enduring endowment. The Panola County Community Foundation Affiliate now serves as a vital link, connecting the heartfelt intentions of individuals to the realization of their charitable aspirations under the umbrella of The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi.

What sets the Panola County Community Foundation Affiliate apart is its remarkable versatility in allocating resources to diverse areas of need, encompassing realms such as education, healthcare, and early-intervention programs. As time advances and societal needs evolve, it remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing the quality of life. It achieves this by consistently identifying and addressing pressing priorities, all the while providing essential support through its allocated funds.

The Affiliate Fund showcases the profound difference that can be achieved when individuals come together in pursuit of a common goal – a better, more vibrant future for Panola County.

The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi manages 300 donor-established funds and has disbursed over $39 million to support more than 800 charitable organizations and activities recommended by its donors, as well as charitable programs established by the

Foundation.

Established in 2002 with a generous grant from the Maddox Foundation, the Community Foundation is an independent 501(c)3 charitable organization. The Foundation serves Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Leflore, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, and Tunica counties.

A board of 20 volunteer civic leaders governs the Community Foundation.