Go Jim Go coming to local schools Friday Published 4:20 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Memphis meteorologist Jim Jaggers and his bicycle riding team will bring his Go Jim Go campaign to Panola County on Friday, Sept. 22. It will be the 16 annual Go Jim Go fundraising event, and the last, as the popular weatherman has announced his retirement.

Go Jim Go has raised more than $3.5 million since 2006 to help Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Batesville schools, in particular Batesville Elementary, has been a strong fundraiser for Jaggers. When the fundraiser was modified and stops were reduced during the Covid pandemic, Jaggers continued to visit Panola County schools because of their years of support.

“Batesville has always been a great stop for us and a tremendous supporter of LeBonheur Children’s Hospital,” Jaggers said.

On Friday, Jaggers is scheduled to arrive at Pope School at 8 a.m. for a 15-minute visit before heading to Batesville for a staging at 9 a.m. He will be at BES at 9:10, BIS at 9:30, BJHS at 9:35, BMS at 9:45, and on to Sardis where he will be at Greenhill Elementary at 10:35 a.m.

Citizens are welcome to line the streets near the school at the appropriate times to cheer Jaggers and his team.