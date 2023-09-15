Graves Oil sponsors tickets – Eye of Tiger $3 offer available for South Panola vs. Clarksdale Published 7:03 am Friday, September 15, 2023

Fred Graves and Kenny Hopper of Graves Oil Co. are the “Eye of the Tiger” sponsor for the

South Panola versus Clarksdale football game tonight.

This generous sponsorship from Graves Oil Co. will provide a discount ticket price to the first 750 Tiger fans sold at the home ticket gate.

The first 750 tickets sold at the home ticket booth will be sold at a discount rate of $3. Superintendent Del Phillips promoted the Eye of the Tiger sponsorship opportunities in the business community for the 2023 football season.

Phillips, who was principal at South Panola High School when the stands were full, said soon after his appointment as the new superintendent this summer he believed a key to a strong school system was community involvement, particularly at athletic and other extracurricular activities.

To that end, he has visited civic clubs and other organizations with his plans to build home attendance for football games. The program has worked with more fans in the stands two weeks ago than had been for several seasons.

With this week’s cooler temperatures, district officials are expecting a packed home side at Dunlap Stadium for the 7 p.m. kickoff.

The $3 ticket offer is on a first come- first sell basis available to all Tiger fans.. Ticket gates will open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Any student 8th grade and below must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to purchase a ticket.

Businesses with interest in being an “Eye of the Tiger” sponsor for a South Panola athletic event should contact Athletic Director Jarrod Corlew at South Panola High School at 662-563-4756.