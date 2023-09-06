Property Transfers Published 7:18 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Property transfers between Aug. 21-25, 2023, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Michael Brandt to Eric and Christina Britt, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Betty Sanford to D’Shaunta Catchings, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Joel Pickett to John Pickett, Fraction of Section 16, Township 10, Range 7 West.

Mary Grubbs, et al. to Schaefer Land Holdings, LLC, Lot 16, Sardis Country Estates.

EBI, Inc. to Dedrick and Decambria Blackburn, Lot 2 of Chickasaw View Subdivision.

Debora Parker, et al. to Alexis Taylor and Deondre Young, A fractional part of Lot 7, Block 4.

Robert and Leslie Davis to Hector Mendoza, Lot 18, Section CC, Sardis Lake Estates.

Willie Glenn Estep to William Andrew Estep, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 9, Range 6 West.

Jeremy Hailey to Charles and Alicia Darby, Northwest Quarter of Section 32, Township 27, Range 3 East.

Batesville Magnolia Cemetery to William Whitaker, Section G, Lots 21 and 22, Walkway spaces between 21 and 22.

Jackie Lee Morrow to Bobby Wayne Morrow, A fractional part of Lot 255 and all of Lots 256 to 259, Westmoreland Heights Subdivision, and a fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Bobby Wayne Morrow to Self Electric, LLC, A fractional part of Lot 255 and all of Lots 256 to 259, Westmoreland Heights Subdivision, and a fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Luther Gray, et al, to John and Patrcia Gray, Northeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Katherine Ford and Ire Lou Darden to Katrenia Ford, Southwest Quarter of Section 32, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

North Central MS Land Clearing, LLC to Norman and Christina Smith, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 23, and a fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Darrell and Mary Reeder to Chase and Jessica McCraney, A 4-acre parcel located in Sections 30 and 31, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Diane Jennings to Damon Jennings, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Sectio 23, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Jack McAdoo, Jr. to Jerry Ivery, Lots 837 and 851, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Thomas Gant and Scottie Morrow to WT Properties, LLC, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West; Lot 30 of the Concrete Block Subdivision; East Half of Lot 15 of the Concrete Block Company Subdivision; Part of the Northwest corner of Lot 3, Block 25, Original Town of Batesville; and a fractional part of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Brady and Cory Williamson to Joe Gonzales and Beverly Thompson, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 34 and part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 35, all in Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Druetto Construction, LLC to Michele Ellis, Lot 121, Keating Grove Subdivision, Section E.

Deborah Lund to Bridge Four Properties, LLC, Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

James Gould, et al. to Pine Lodge, LLC, A parcel in Section 23 and 24, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

North Central MS Land Clearing, LLC to Alicia Ferretiz and Carlos Perez, Lots 12, 13 and part of Lot 14, McIvor Valley Farms.

Frances Prince, et al. to Pope Baptist Church, A fractional part of Lots 2 and 3, Block 3, Town of Pope.

John Thomas and Rusty Woods to Curtis Grain, LLC, Part of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

First Judicial District

Charles Kairit to Karl Limberg, III, Lots 2 and 3, Block 16, Town of Como.

Alton and M. Christine Greenlee to Pharr Family Realty, LLC, Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 7, Range 6.

M&R Farms of Meridian LLC to Garry Pope, Lot 41 of Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.

Jennifer and Everett Jones to Christopher and Lori Jones, Lot 8, Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision, Section C.

Elizabeth Wyatt to Sandra Caro, Lots 38 and 40, Woodland Park North.

Loreen Farmer to Anne Best May, Part of Block 33, Southeast corner of Lot 1, Town of Sardis.

Cameron Smith, et al. to Scott and Andrea Stuckey, Lots 10 and 11, Crystal Springs Subdivision.