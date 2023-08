Cougars Open Season Friday at Palmer Published 5:40 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

North Panola receiver JJ Harrell picks up yardage against Greenwood during a scrimmage game in Sardis on Friday, Aug. 18. The Cougars won the game 22-7, and will open their regular season this Friday in Marks against Palmer High School. Harrell, a top prospect in the state and a Mississippi State commit, was named to the prestigious Dandy Dozen squad in the summer. (Glennie Pou)