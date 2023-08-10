B’ville woman charged with embezzlement in Oxford

Published 12:57 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

By Staff reports

On July 25 the Oxford Police Department took a report at a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue for theft.  After
investigation, Jakisha Johnson, 36, of Batesville,  was arrested and charged with embezzlement.

Johnson was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $2,500 bond. The Oxford Police Department would like to thank the Panola County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.

