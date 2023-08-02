Jail Log Published 4:42 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

July 24

Andre Deshawn Middleton, 218 Broadway, Batesville, charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Richard Everett Boudion, 101 Nelson Spur Rd., Pope, charged with failure to appear.

Deandre Lavonne Cox, 3151 PR Building 10, Oxford, charged with shoplifting.

July 25

Ronnie Lee Porter, 132 Johnson St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

James Edward Collier, 119 Church St., Batesville, trustee.

Jacine Diane Jones, 109 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with false pretense.

Dondravia Gardner, 101 Warren St., Como, held for DeSoto County authorities.

July 26

Johnny Earl Davis, 1095 Squirrel Lake Rd., Darling, arrested on a bench warrant.

Antonio Devan Winfield, 1039 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, charged with no drivers license, possession of marijuana, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Catoryn Lachelle Nelson, 200 Hwy. 51S., Skyline Motel, Batesville, charged with petit larceny.

Jermaine Williams, 5997 Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family.

Larry Taylor, Sr., 414 Frederick St., Sardis, charged with DUI, no drivers license, and no insurance.

July 27

Roy Gene McGhee, 205 Claude St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Ayanna Lashay Jones, 205 Claude St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jonathan Hunter Garrett, 1171 Fulmer Rd., Como, charged with sale of a controlled substance.

Michael Chad Ballard, 19110 Tony Keating Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Lavontae Mykel Benson, 235 Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Essie Kontrell Frost, 1391 Eskridge St., Charleston, charged with DUI (other).

Devan Scott Gordon, 12555 CR 436, Coffeeville, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, no seatbelt, no insurance, and improper equipment.

Latoya Lynette Little, 739 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, charged with false pretense.

Veronica Dawn Laglos, 862 Hwy. 334, Oxford, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and firearm enhancement penalty.

Thomas Edward Rogers, 208 Church St., Ripley, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

July 28

April Nathasha Smith, 18467 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, held for investigation.

Wesley Wayne Davis, 200 Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Markavious Latravion Reed, 103 Gardenview Dr., Senatobia, charged with burglary.

Roman Dejuan Smith, 9718B Hwy. 51S, Courtland, charged with aggravated assault.

Kristin Nicole White, 242 Eureka St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Edward Davis, 501 Hentz Rd., Pope, charged with malicious mischief and simple assault.

Mason Tyler Hardenburgh, 51 Eagles Nest Cove, Pope, charged with DUI (other), no seatbelt, and public profanity.

Kevin Christopher Pitcock, 10513 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and speeding.

Kerrance Kinley Patterson, 67 Alred Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI (other).

Lakenrix Sherrell Petty, 414 Frederick St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Michael Reschelle Strong, 25643 Hwy. 35N, Sardis, charged with DUI.

Pierre Cornell Dunlap, 1475 Hadorn Rd, Batesville, charged with DUI.

Michael Shannon Taylor, 199 Fox Run Dr., Courtland, charged with DUI (other).

July 29

Michael Allen Taylor, 144 Oakridge Dr., Coldwater, charged with disturbance of a business.

Gatlin Cade Lester, 1005 Clanton Rd., Coldwater, charged with simple assault.

Lindsay Deborah Yancey, 3325 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, charged with domestic violence.

Audra Paulette Faim, 101 Lawrence St., Caledonia, charged with obstructing an arrest.

Ethan Maurice Fondren, 1581 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with failure to comply.

Lekedrick Darnell Whitehead, 915 Crutcher Ave., Lambert, held for investigation.

Quintin Brown, 337 W. Ridge Blvd., Holly Springs, charged with DUI and no drivers license.

Willie McBrayer, Jr., 221 Division St., Como, charged with contempt of court.

July 30

Harley Wayne Gill, 146 Thornton Dr., Pope, charged with public drunkenness, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Siro Morales Bamaca, 28611 Hwy. 51, Como, charged with DUI.

Erica Latrice Hunt, 108 Hightower St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Tiffany Marie McGee, 895 Squirrel Lake Rd., Darling, charged with DUI (other) and possession of paraphernalia.

Unteyunna Untonio Lewers, 128 Dogwood Dr., Senatobia, charged with DUI (other).

Kevin James Young, 600 Ridgewood Manor Dr., Oxford, charged with DUI (other).

Kerlin Darnell Hogan, 2570 Bryce Cove, Horn Lake, charged with DUI, no drivers license, no insurance, and two counts of child endangerment.

William Code McCammon, 5255 Windy Ridge Dr., Southaven, charged with DUI.

William Jermaine Brown, 865 Floyd Ave., Memphis, charged with DUI (other), speeding, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a weapon by a felon.