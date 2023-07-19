Panola County Health Department building gets facelift Published 6:19 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

The Panola County Health Department building recently got a makeover. Brought on partly by the mass influx to the facility during the COVID-19 pandemic, the facelift became long overdue for various basic upgrades, according to Panola County District 2 Supervisor Earl Burdette.

“It was pretty much a complete makeover, aside from tearing down the building,” said Burdette. “The health department is a vital necessity to the community because it serves a lot of people.”

The upgrades included a paint job, electrical rewiring, replacement of windows and frames, and roof repairs, among other smaller details.

Burdette, who represents an area north and west of Batesville, said the facelift was an absolute detriment in order to be prepared for any other unforeseen events similar to the past pandemic, which drew people not only locally, but from all parts of the surrounding areas.

The first-term supervisor pushed for the renovations, bringing the matter before the full board until funds were allocated for the upgrades. Supervisor Chad Weaver, who has a contracting business, helped identify the most pressing issues and worked with Burdette during the bid taking process.

“We’re preparing for the future. That’s what the goal was,” said Burdette. “Every community deserves a good health department.”

Due to the renovations, the facility will be closed until Aug. 4. The Panola County health department is open for services Monday through Friday. For WIC services, call 662-360-1764.