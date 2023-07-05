NW Foundation awards scholarships Published 5:05 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

NW Foundation Scholarships

On May 31 at the Northwest Senatobia campus, Northwest Mississippi Community College Foundation awarded scholarships during their annual signings.

The Northwest Foundation has awarded 606 scholarships in the amount of $569,050 for the 2023-2024 academic year. The foundation currently monitors 411 named scholarship endowments and are appreciative to faithful scholarship sponsors.

Congratulations to the following scholarship recipients: (front row L-R) Jerlyiah Skillom of Batesville, The Ben and Alma Wynne Endowed Scholarship; Ameri Allen of Sardis, The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi Endowed Scholarship; Lauren Renfroe of Courtland, The John C. Curry Memorial/ Batesville Presbyterian Church Endowed Scholarship; Jazmynn Johnson of Courtland, The Dr. Dolores (Dr. B) Barnett Endowed Scholarship; Shelbi Allen of Clarksdale, The Graeber Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Marley Allen of Batesville, The Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association Endowed Scholarship; Antwanette Jones of Batesville, The Inez Carter Fancher Endowed Scholarship; Brittany Johnson of Batesville, The Johnny Rybolt Steam King Annual Scholarship; (back row L-R) Lila Dunavent of Batesville, The Panola-Tate Livestock Association Endowed Scholarship; Jayla Booker of Lambert, The Quitman County Farm Bureau Endowed Scholarship; Gabriel Moore of Crowder, The Graeber Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Amarion Hooks of Batesville, The Max and Evelyn Lee Family Endowed Scholarship; Lacey Downs of Batesville, The Dr. Marshall E. Hollis Endowed Scholarship; Caleb Harris of Sledge, The Ed and Grace Dandridge Endowed Scholarship; Caden Cote of Sardis, The Graeber Foundation Endowed Scholarship; and Olivia Neal of Batesville, The Gail Wilborn Endowed Scholarship. (NWCC)