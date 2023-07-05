Morris earns FFA scholarship Published 9:00 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Studying breeding, genetics at Okla. Sate

Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company of Iowa (FMH) has announced its sponsorship of a $1,500 Future Farmers of America (FFA) Scholarship for Batesville resident Sadie Morris who is attending Oklahoma State University to study Animal Breeding and Genetics.

Farmers Mutual Hail supports the National FFA Organization and donates funds for 20 scholarships every year. FMH commends these young adults and their commitment to further improving the industry by pursuing their secondary education in an agricultural-related field, and wishes them the very best in their future educational endeavors.

“FFA is an organization that I love. For the last 6 years, it was eat, sleep, and breathe FFA. Over the years I have gained amazing leadership skills and learned new things about myself. What FFA has taught me will always stick with me. The blue corduroy jackets mean a little bit more when you wear it with pride. It will better future generations and has shaped me into the person I am today,“ Morris said.

Headquartered in West Des Moines, FMH has served America’s farmers since 1893. A leader in the crop insurance industry, the company has been managed by the same family for over 130 years.