Young graduates from Shenandoah Published 9:40 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Riley Young of Batesville was among the 1,143 students who graduated from Shenandoah University during the 2022-23 academic year.

Young earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre.

Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered in Winchester, Va., with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun counties. Shenandoah is a private, with approximately 4,000 students in more than 200 areas of study in six different schools.