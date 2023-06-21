A Better Batesville Magnolia Published 8:00 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

City cemetery upgrades continue; move paving underway

Additional paving at Batesville Magnolia Cemetery (BMC) should be underway this week at the Highway 51/Eureka Street location in Batesville as donations allow according to Danny Jones, who serves on the cemetery board and has been actively seeking donors for the paving project.

The historic private cemetery that dates back to the mid-1800s does not receive any public assistance and raises needed funds through grave lot sales, opening and closing fees, memorials and donations.

Last summer the main road through the cemetery connecting Eureka Street and Highway 51N was the first road paved thanks to a few generous donors. Recent donations will allow a loop north of the main center road to be completed.

Work is currently underway on clearing old, damaged fence lines, pruning trees and planting bushes to create pleasing screens as well as routine maintenance by the caretaker.

Plans are also moving forward for the addition of a columbarium, a structure for placing cremains, on the northwest corner near Eureka Street

Board members have extended their thanks to individuals, families, and organizations who continue to support the ongoing improvements like tree removal, upkeep expenses and upgrades. Several donors make yearly contributions toward ongoing upkeep and for new projects such as paving.

Whenever families have made the request known, memorial donations have been made to BMC. Recently a supporter has included BMC in their will. Donations whether memorials, honorarium or contributions are tax deductible and can be made to Batesville Magnolia Cemetery, c/o First Security Bank Trust Department, P.O. Box 1690, Batesville, MS 38606.

Online contributions can be made at: https://batesvillemagnoliacemetery.com/ and select “Donate Now”.

Current BMC board members include: Kenneth Brasell, Raymond Belk, Dorothy Lou Aldridge, Danny Jones, Rhonda Amis, Hal Ferrel and Rupert Howell.