UM releases Chancellor’s, Dean’s lists Published 10:38 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

The University of Mississippi has announced the local students named to the Spring 2023 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor’s Honor Roll. The following local students made the list:

The Chancellor’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

From Batesville: Lily Avery, majoring in Criminal Justice; Rebekah Bailey, majoring in Public Health & Health Sciences; Faith Bollinger,majoring in Exercise Science; Hannah Bollinger, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders; Kaylie Burrows, majoring in Exercise Science; Rebekah Cook, majoring in English; Reiss Farris, majoring in Elementary Education; Ainsley Gordon, majoring in Computer Science; Heather Hollins, majoring in International Studies; Denzel Hoskins, majoring in Sport and Recreation Admin.; Neil Patel, majoring in Pharm.D. – Pharm. Prct. Track; Nishika Patel, majoring in Exercise Science; McKenzie Perkins, majoring in Biological Science; Mary Lathan Pittman, majoring in Biological Science; Bridget Prine, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders; Aerial Sanford, majoring in Elementary Education; Savannah Savage, majoring in Accountancy; Jazmine Smith, majoring in Elementary Education; Stirling Smith, majoring in Allied Health Studies; and William Towles, majoring in Anthropology.

From Pope: Nicolette Boyd, majoring in Art.

From Sardis: Hannah Coyle, majoring in Accountancy; Amanda Draper, majoring in Allied Health Studies; Savannah Robertson, majoring in Elementary Education; Hannah Scott, majoring in English Education; Tywon Williams majoring in Computer Science; and Myaliyah Wright, majoring in English.

From Courtland: Noah Doty, majoring in Criminal Justice; Brinley Locke, majoring in Elementary Education; Caleb Sitton majoring in Law Studies; and Levi Williams, majoring in Spanish.

From Como: Ava Ortwein, majoring in Philosophy.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

Local students were also included on the Dean’s Honor Roll. The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74. Those students are:

From Batesville: Keeley Crockett, majoring in Allied Health Studies; Lani Goolsby, majoring in Psychology; Colin Hartman, majoring in Accountancy; Jasmine Lewis, majoring in Allied Health Studies; Tyniah Towns, majoring in Psychology; and Nathan Walls, majoring in Multi-Disciplinary Studies.

From Sardis: Lindsey Axthelm, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders; and Connor Dixon, majoring in Political Science.

From Como: Chloe Binford, majoring in Public Policy Leadership.

From Pope Monica Robinson, majoring in Multi-Disciplinary Studies.

