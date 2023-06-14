Property Transfers Published 5:08 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Property transfers between June 5-9, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Chelsea Logue and Rodney Tullos, Jr. to Mandeep Kaur and Gurdarshan Singh, Lot 3 of the Second Addition to Sunshine Hills Condominiums.

William Wolfe and Harley Landress to Harley Landress, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Christopher Carter, as Executor of the Estate of Anita Carter, to Christopher Carter and Monty Carter, Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Monty Carter to Christopher Carter, Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Carolyn Ferrell to Westside Subdivision, Westside Subdivision (All Lots).

Stanley and Mandell Froberg to Jerry Ivery Ministries, Lots 839 and 840, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Anne Moore Bradford to Yolanda Kelley, Lot 3, Block 14, City of Batesville.

Mary Louise Lango to Margaret Vela, Lot 114, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Michael Woods to Margaret Vela, Lot 114, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Margaret Butler to Vernell and Carolina Butler, Part of the East Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Wilmer Diaz to Ministerio Jeruselum Maranatha of Mississippi, Fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Larry Pride to Jasmine Rayford, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Maxine Renaud to Alister and Josiah Renaud, A fractional part of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Jennifer and Mark Davis to Robert Lee Masterson, Southeast Quarter of Section 16 and the Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Donald Elmore to Jonathan Garner, Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Connie Warren and Janyth Dalrymple to Christopher and Jennifer Tutor, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 10 South, Range 8 West, and a fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Jay Gore, III (Grenada Railway, LLC) to Gulf & Atlantic Railways, LLC (Grenada Railway, LLC), Sections 21, 28 and 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West; Section 4, 9, 10, 15, 22, 27, 34 and 35, Township 7 South, Range 7 West; Sections 2, 11, 14, 15, 22, 27 and 34, Township 8 South, Range 7 West; Sections 4, 8, 9, 17, 20, 21, 28 and 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Gokce Capital, LLC to Deltric Robertson, A parcel in Section 19, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

James Harold Ray to Beverly Patton, Fraction of the West Half of Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Christopher and Toya Gronke to Christopher Bryant, A part of the Northeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Christopher Bryant to Christopher and Debra Bryant, A part of the Northeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

North Central MS Land Clearing, LLC to Brandon Whitlow, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 14, and a fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Etta Daugherty to Robin Presley, Lots 48, 49 and 50, Section A, Hide-Away-Hills Subdivision.

Walter Ashe to Walter and Rhonda Ashe, Lots 5, 6 and 21, Phase One, Lakewood Village Subdivision.

