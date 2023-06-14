Batesville Fire Department call log

Published 6:00 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By Staff reports

Batesville Fire Department

Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

June 6

1:37 p.m. – Van Voris St., TK’s Supermarket, 63 year old male with leg pain.

8:11 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Burke’s Outlet, pedestrian struck by vehicle, Lifeguard also en route.

8:43 p.m. –  Tubbs Rd., male subject involved in altercation with injuries.

9:52 p.m. – Dogwood Heights, 50 year old male unconscious.

June 7

4:34 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 49 year old male with stomach pains.

4:13 p.m. – Autumn Ave., male subject has unknown medical emergency, BPD also en route. 

6:26 p.m. – Batesville Dr., structure fire.

11:45 p.m. – Van Voris St., 53 year old male has a medical issue.

June 8

12:56 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., Cracker Barrel, 63 year old male with chest pain, Lifeguard also en route.

2:12 p.m. – Hwys. 6 & 51, Circle K area, two vehicle accident, unknown injuries, LIfeguard also en route.

7:03 p.m. – Martinez St., female subject has been assaulted and is bleeding from the face.

8:25 p.m. – Hwy. 51N., gas odor reported.

June 9

12:01 a.m. – Smith St., 86 year old male is weak.

9:56 a.m. – Baker St., 70 year old female has fallen, possible broken arm.

12:36 p.m. – Keating Rd., Kroger, water flow alarm.

2:13 p.m. – Gracie Cove, unknown medical emergency.

3:58 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, Batesville Public Library, smell of smoke reported.

10:59 p.m. – Van Voris, corner store, 63 year old male with gout flare up, Lifeguard also en route.

June 10

11:37 a.m. – Dettor St., female subject in pain, unable to walk..

11:43 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, 70 year old male is dizzy.

11:56 a.m. – Hoskins Rd., adult female having a seizure.

8:41 p.m. – Eureka St., 57 year old male with stomach pain.

June 11

1:32 p.m. – Jackson St., male subject with medical emergency, BPD on scene, Lifeguard en route.

2:20 p.m. – Harmon Circle, 74 year old female with trouble breathing.

3:05 p.m. – Broadway Dr., female subject has fallen in tub.

6:43 p.m. – Claude St., transformer on fire.

7:07 p.m. – Jackson St., power line fire.

10:36 p.m. – Booker T St., light pole on fire.

June 12

12:18 p.m. – MLK Dr., Head Start, fire alarm. 

1:47 p.m. – Harmon Circle, 74 year old subject with difficulty breathing.

2:30 p.m. – Hoskins Rd., 82 year old female unresponsive, not breathing.

7:04 p.m. – Willow St., 49 year old female with diabetic emergency.

9:25 p.m. – College St., 71 year old female has fallen, needs lift assist.

 

