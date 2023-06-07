Property Transfers Published 9:18 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between May 30 – June 2, 2023, recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

John and Rachel Fitts to Jose Rodriguez Aguilar, Lot 32, Wildwood Subdivision, located in Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Anthony L. Berryhill and Susan S. Berryhill to Cody B. Ballard and Catherine G. Carlini-Ballard, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Linda Bright Merriman to Angela Merriman Bolen and Marvin Wade Merriman, The North Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 9, Range 6 West.

Trina W. Smith to Amber N. Mills, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 8, Range 5 West, containing 4 acres, more or less.

Fannie Mae to Shanterica Hunt, Lot 57, Section C, Keating Grove Subdivision.

Patrick Johnson to Edward and Leonard Rockette, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Jackie Rinck and Priscilla Smith to Merea Ministry, Inc., A part of Block 28 of the City of Batesville.

LaTasha Rice and Adrian Rice to Lee S. Williams, II, Lot 34, Keating Grove Subdivision.

Michael E. Smith to Tammy Laney, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Lou Tuthill and Corie Rivers to Jennie Towns, Lot 5 of Sunset Subdivision.

Cari Gitter and Brian Gitter to Brian Gitter, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Wintrust Mortgage to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Jolene Hannon to Grant Goforth, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30 and a part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, all in Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Suzanne and Charles McCullough to Scott and Cheryl Fricker, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Kevin Wayne Still and Trina Leann Appleton to Joseph Nation, Lot 12 of Gordon Subdivision in the City of Batesville.

Philip Alford to Malcom Self, Fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 9 South, Range 9 West, containing 2 acres, more or less.

Mary S. Keating to Mulrajsinh Vaghela and Bharti Vaghela, Southwest Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Deborah McPhail to Braun Holman, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

John M. Rimoldi to Johnathon Berryhill, Lot 31, Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision, South Half of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 5 West, and North Half of Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

First Judicial District

Amy Grace Suillivan and Anna Elizabeth Brown to Anna Elizabeth Brown and Chad Alden Brown, Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Amy Grace Suillivan to Anna Elizabeth Brown and Chad Alden Brown, Southeast Quarter and Northeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Milton Johnson Cushman, as Executor of the Estate of Gale Phillips Cushman, to Milton Johnson Cushman, Northeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 6 West; Northeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 6, Range 6; North Half of Section 6, Township 7 South, Range 5 East; Southwest Quarter of Section 32, Township 6 South, Range 5 West; North Half and South Half of Section 31, Township 6 South, Range 5 West; Northeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 6 West; Part of Lots 4 and 5, Block 29 in the Town of Como.

Matthew L. Larson and Teri Marie Larson to Frederick Properties, LLC, A 3.927-acre part, more or less, of Block 2, Original Town of Como.

Sid B. Strickland to Charles Lark, The South Two-Thirds of Lot 1, Block 7, in the Town of Como.

Panola County Chancery Court to Walter Ashe, Lots 5, 6 and 21, Phase 1 of Lakewood Village Subdivision.

Lovell Pratcher to Kenneth and Deborah Williams, Southwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

John Wesley Reed and Jacqueline Wright Reed to Sheridan Isla Montgomery, Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.