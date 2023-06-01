Don Morris Dickson, 71 Published 10:56 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

Don Morris Dickson, 71, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at his home in Batesville.

Don was born on Dec. 26, 1951, to the late Don and Vivian Blakeley Dickson in Mississippi. He was retired from Crown Cork and Seal in Batesville where he was the head machinist. Don had a passion for woodworking and he enjoyed taking care of his land.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Eddie Dickson.

The family he leaves behind includes his daughter, Jessica Dickson of Memphis; his fiancé, Merri Rogers of Batesville; a brother, Allen Dickson of Midland, TX; and one sister, Amber Morgan of Calhoun City.

There are no services for Mr. Don scheduled at this time.