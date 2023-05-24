Col. Brinkley guest speaker Monday

Published 8:52 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By Staff reports

Batesville Exchange Club will host its annual Memorial Day Observance on the Square on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m.

This year’s guest speaker is Col. John Brinkley of Batesville.

Club president Danny Jones said all are welcome to attend the observance, which usually lasts about 30 minutes.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Batesville’s Boy Scout Troop 478 will post colors and lead in the Pledge of Allegiance. Sarah Dale Shaffer is scheduled to sing the National Anthem and Clint Roberson will recite That Ragged Old Flag.

Yvonne Hosler, assisted by Scouts from Troop 478, will lay a wreath of honor on the Memorial Monument near the Gazebo, and SFC Leroy Matthew (Ret.) will render taps.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday set aside to honor and mourn those who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Federal, state, county and municipal offices will be closed Memorial Day, as will some businesses including banks, insurance companies, and other lending institutions. 

Others have advertised Memorial Day sales and will use the holiday for retail gain.

 

More News

Locals have program

Put your stories on paper for future generations

Six feet of dirt and a world of sacrifice

Community Garden volunteers have big plans

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow