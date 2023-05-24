Col. Brinkley guest speaker Monday Published 8:52 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Batesville Exchange Club will host its annual Memorial Day Observance on the Square on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m.

This year’s guest speaker is Col. John Brinkley of Batesville.

Club president Danny Jones said all are welcome to attend the observance, which usually lasts about 30 minutes.

Batesville’s Boy Scout Troop 478 will post colors and lead in the Pledge of Allegiance. Sarah Dale Shaffer is scheduled to sing the National Anthem and Clint Roberson will recite That Ragged Old Flag.

Yvonne Hosler, assisted by Scouts from Troop 478, will lay a wreath of honor on the Memorial Monument near the Gazebo, and SFC Leroy Matthew (Ret.) will render taps.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday set aside to honor and mourn those who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Federal, state, county and municipal offices will be closed Memorial Day, as will some businesses including banks, insurance companies, and other lending institutions.

Others have advertised Memorial Day sales and will use the holiday for retail gain.