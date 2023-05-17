Property transfers May 8-12 Published 2:05 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between May 8 – 12, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

DG Holdings, LLC to Tommy Landry Investments, LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Jamie and Sarah Beth Bright to Richard Cox, Northeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Paul and Dolly Dawn Williamson to Myron Lynn Ward, Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Tony and Jennifer Leigh Martin to Kayla Allen, Lots 8 and 9, Section A of Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

Curtis Union Church Memorial Cemetery to Jason Sorrells, Section NW, Space 1-8 (One).

Curtis Mize to Jerry Paul Mize, Lots 12 and 13, Block 16, Town of Batesville.

Alexi Donahou to Tim and Mika Joyner, Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Foxtrot, LLC to Johnathan Boclair, 2 acres in the South Half of Lot 1, Sardis Lake Estates.

James William Ard to Adam Matthew Ard, 53.40 acres, more or less, of land lying in Section 7, Township 10 South, Range 8 West and in Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Robert and Willie Chapman to Laneshia Holmes, A 2.00-acre parcel located in the Souteast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Michael Lance Hendrix and Timothy R. Hendrix to Charles Spriggs, A fractional part of the Northwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

James Lee Dean, Jr. and Laja Dean to LaDonna Flowers, Lot 61, Section C, Keating Grove Subdivison.

Willie E. Gray to WT Properties, LLC, Lots 4, 5, 6 and part of Lots 3 and 7, Block F, Court Place Subdivision, City of Batesville.

Ophelia P. Ford to Holly Jones, A parcel of land in Section 24, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Vanetta Lynette Griffin and Jospehine Griffin to Kimberly Oliver, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Calvary Christian Center to Wilmer Orlando Diaz, Fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Justin Crockett to Bennie Wesley Nunn, Two tracts of land in part of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, West of Rd. (Lot C-1 of Coles Point Village Subdivision).

Hubert Swindoll to Barry Swindoll, Jeffery Swindoll and Amy Sandifer, A parcel in Section 5, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Hubert Swindoll to Barry Swindoll, Jeffery Swindoll and Amy Sandifer, A parcel in Section 31, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Wendla J. McCurdy to Beverly Manning, A fraction of Sections 6 and 7, Township 9 South, Range 5 West, and also a fraction of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Wendla J. McCurdy to Wendla J. McCurdy, A fraction of Sections 6 and 7, Township 9 South, Range 5 West, and also a fraction of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Daline Doyle to Richard O’Malley and Carolyn Strickland, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West, being Lot 7 of Coles Camp Subdivision.

Firstkey Master Funding 2021 to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, 208 Bates St., Batesville.

Firstkey Master Funding 2021 to K & G Property Group, LLC, 208 Bates St., Batesville.

Ronald Musgrove and Danny H. Walker to Paul Ray Roberts, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Nolan F. West to Floyd Investments, LLC, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter and a fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Estate of Donald E. Burford to Robert Paine, Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Rodney and Cindy Tullos to Bobby Wayne Black, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Department of Veterans Affairs to Toney Benson, Lot 7, Lightsey Subdivision, in the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Lucille Black and Sandra Edwards to Florence Black, et. al, Lot 48 of the First Addition to the Pointer Subdivision, Town of Como.

Martha Moore Clinton to The Martha Moore Clinton Trust, Lot 15 of Rennaisance Subdivision.

Miriam Moore Rowan to The Miriam Moore Rowan Trust, Lot 15 of Rennaisance Subdivision.

Eone Moore Beck to The Eone Moore Beck Trust, Lot 15 of Rennaisance Subdivision.

Mary Carole Moore Polk to The Mary Carole Moore Polk Trust, Lot 15 of Rennaisance Subdivision.

LLG MS, LLC to Eagle One Investments, LLC, Lot 23, Block 3, Town of Como.

Noah Toliver to Hannah Lynn Toliver, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 7 South, Range 7 West; and also a fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Benjamin Webb to Cornelia Gardner, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 8, Range 7 West.