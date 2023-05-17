Gospel Kingdom Deliverance has groundbreaking

Published 2:57 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

By Staff reports

Frank Pugh, Pastor Barbara Pugh, Allen Sanders, Alderman Bobby Walton, Sheriff Shane Phelps, John Sanford, Tyler Thomas, and Timothy Thomas at the Sunday, May 6, groundbreaking. (Contributed) 

Pastor Barbara Pugh and the members of Gospel Kingdom Deliverance Ministry Church held a groundbreaking ceremony on May 6. 

“We would like to say thank you to everyone who participated in our groundbreaking, and give special recognition to Pastor Catherine Hogan Buck, Mayor Hal Ferrell, Reginald Lantern, The Lightsey Family, Sheriff Shane Phelps and Alderman Bobby Walton,” Pugh said.

The event marked the beginning of construction for a new place of worship. 

“We look forward to continuing to serve the community for years to come,” Pugh said.

Donations for construction of the church are being accepted and can be mailed to Gospel Kingdom Deliverance Ministry at P. O. Box 909 Batesville, MS 38606.

 

