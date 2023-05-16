Old-time piano playing contest set for Memorial Day weekend Published 9:32 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

This year’s contest moving outdoors

Held annually to coincide with Memorial Day weekend, the Old-Time Piano Playing Contest and Festival boasts the largest, most comprehensive competitive events for pianists steeped in the musical genres of ragtime, traditional jazz and blues.

Junior, regular and senior division contestants from across the United States and beyond will converge on Oxford to vie for trophies and cash prizes May 26-28.

Performers, who compete in period costume, are interviewed before each round and show off their incredible musical skills in an attempt to advance to the finals. Junior, regular and senior champions from 2022 are all returning to defend their titles.

The New Rag Contest features premieres of new ragtime compositions. Workshops by acclaimed guest artists, a silent movie luncheon with live piano accompaniment, after-hours parties and an epic sing-along of the old classics are held around the competitions.

A Red, White & Blue Party on May 28 will celebrate veterans and all veterans are admitted free of charge.

The venue this year is outdoors at the Oxford Armory Pavilion, located on the corner of University Avenue and Bramlett Boulevard. Tickets are available at www.oldtimepianocontest.com and will be sold at the door.