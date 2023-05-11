Robert David “Bobby” Burkhalter, Jr., 67 Published 10:06 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

Robert David “Bobby” Burkhalter, Jr., 67, of Batesville, passed away Monday May 8, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 12, at the First Baptist Church in Batesville, with the family receiving friends Thursday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church also. An additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until service time at the church.

Bobby was born January 11, 1956, in Batesville, to the late Robert David and Lelia Ann Womack Burkhalter. He had been a longtime faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Batesville, having been a former Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. Bobby was a retired claims adjuster for Farm Bureau in Batesville. A graduate of Mississippi State University, Bobby loved his Bulldogs and all MSU Athletics.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time working in his garden and working to keep his yard looking immaculate. Bobby loved his church family but most importantly, he was a true family man. He deeply loved his wife, children, and grandchildren. Bobby and his wife, Kathy, would often take rides out to the family farm while reminiscing on past times with family and friends.

His loving and caring memory will be cherished by his wife, Kathy Tippit Burkhalter of Batesville; two daughters, Laura Burkhalter Newsom and her husband Josh, of Hernando, Lelia Burkhalter Ferguson and her husband Hunter, of Hernando; two sisters, Roberta Burkhalter Woodward of Meridian, Billie Whit Smith Purvis of Meridian, and three grandchildren, Ava Grace Newsom, Anna Presley Ferguson and Katherine Faye Newsom.

Along with his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by one sister, Beverly Burkhalter Evans.

Any memorial contributions may sent to the First Baptist Church, 104 Panola Avenue, Batesville, MS 38606; Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309 or to a charity of the donors choice.