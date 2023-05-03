NDS outlasts Carroll in three games – Green Wave advances to second round of playoffs Published 1:02 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

1 of 2

By Brad Greer

The North Delta School record-setting baseball season stayed alive last week as the Green Wave defeated Carroll Academy to advance to the second round of the MAIS 4A playoffs.

North Delta (25-13) will now face division foe Kirk Academy in a best-of-three series that began Tuesday (May 2) in Batesville

Game two and, if necessary, game three is slated for 5 p.m. Thursday at Kirk.

NDS 3

Carroll 1

North Delta took game one of the series at home Tuesday (April 25) behind the two-hit complete game gem from Kevin Hill who recorded 12 strikeouts and one unearned run.

Kolby Baker singled and drove in two runs while Brady Harris, Trey Drumheller and JT Brooks also singled.

Carroll 10

NDS 8

The series moved to Carrollton Friday (April 28) as the Rebels forced a game three with a 10-8 victory. North Delta led 7-4 before Carroll tied the game at 7-7 in the fourth before taking a 10-7 lead in the sixth.

Deacon Downs and Brooks drove in two runs each for the Wave while Baker added a single, double and scored three runs.

Hunter Carpenter, Alex Jackson and Baylor Scammon all singled.

NDS 16

Carroll 3

(5 innings)

With their season on the line in game three, North Delta pounded out 17 hits as each starter recorded a hit and scored a run.

Scammon led the way with two singles, double and five RBI’s. Rowan Gordan recorded four singles while Harris, Downs and Brooks added two RBI’s each.

Drumheller provided two singles and scored three runs. Alex Jackson earned the pitching victory with six strikeouts and six walks on three hits