Neth earns Junior Bronze Award Published 7:04 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Staff Report

Emma Neth of Pope has earned the National Junior Angus Association’s (NJAA) Bronze award, according to Caitlyn Brandt, events and junior activities director of the American Angus Association in Saint Joseph, MO.

Neth is the 15-year-old daughter of Bridget Neth and attends South Panola High School. She is a member of the NJAA and the Mississippi Junior Angus Association, where she has served as director and currently serves as secretary.

She has participated in local and national shows. At the National Junior Angus Show (NJAS), Neth participated in the mentoring program in 2022.

The Bronze award is the first level of the NJAA Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the award, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honor.

Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.

The NJAA promotes the involvement of young people in raising Angus cattle, while also providing leadership and self-development opportunities for the nearly 4,500 active members nationwide.