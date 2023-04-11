Patricia Jane Blakely Published 9:16 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Patricia Jane Blakely, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt, great-great aunt, and friend to many, passed away on April 8, 2023, after a short illness. Pat, as she was lovingly known by all, was born on June 23,1937, the last child to parents James Eugene Blakely, Sr. and Laura Wilma Arnold Blakely, in Sardis, MS, both of whom have preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by all of her siblings, Edith Eugenia Blakely Gaines Durham, Dorothy Mae Blakely Harris, James Eugene Blakely, Jr. and Robert Wesley Blakely (Bob).

Pat worked for over 30 years with AT&T (formerly BellSouth), as a telephone operator. She decided to take an early retirement to care for her ailing mother, who died shortly thereafter. After her mother’s death, Pat worked for several years as hostess and receptionist, at Ray-Nowell Funeral Home in Sardis, MS. She, along with her cousin and dear friend, Ann Jones, worked together providing comfort to many families who were served there. Pat was a lifelong member of the Wesley Chapel Global Methodist Church, where she served as church treasurer for many years.

Pat is survived by many who hold her dear, including Bob’s wife Barbara, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, many cousins, friends and fellow church members.

The family would like to thank those who helped with her care and needs these last few months, especially thanks to caregiver, Glinnie Leach, for her expert help as a family caregiver, Azalea Commons Assisted Living of Batesville, MS, Dr. E. Lee Linder of Batesville, Gentiva Hospice of MS, the members of Wesley Chapel, Rev. and Mrs. Milton Watley, her Ray-Nowell family, as well as her dear family and friends who are heartbroken at her loss. All are comforted by knowing she is reunited in heaven with her beloved family there, with the knowledge that one day we will all be together again with her.

Thank you to all who ran errands, cooked for her, helped feed and care for her, brought groceries, practical items and other things to brighten her day, or just showed up for a visit, which brightened her spirits. Thank you to those who moved her personal belongings and furniture, some, more than once, those who cleaned up, showed up, prayed, listened, called and comforted her or sent cards. As you know, Pat genuinely loved her family and people, related or not. Her loss is deeply felt, but we are all better by having known her and loved her.

Pat’s funeral will be a graveside service at Rosehill Cemetery in Sardis, MS., on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 11:00 am. A Celebration of Life to honor Pat will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, also at 11:00 am, at Wesley Chapel Global Methodist Church, 23932, Hwy 315, Sardis, MS 38666. Lunch will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Pat’s memory to either of her favorite charities, which include St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Wesley Chapel Global Methodist Church. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to serve the Blakely family during this difficult time.