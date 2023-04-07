Carolyn Ann Williams Wright, 72 Published 1:03 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

Carolyn Ann Williams Wright, 72, passed away on April 5, 2023, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

Carolyn was born in Memphis to the late John Cully Williams and Dorothy L. Billingsley Williams.

Carolyn worked in the banking industry as a bank teller during her lifetime. She was an animal lover and was particularly fond of horses and dogs. She was also enjoyed bird watching. Carolyn was also an excellent cook.

The loving family she leaves behind includes her children, Amelia Ann “Amy” Still Brown (Jeremiah) of Sardis, John Franklin Still, Jr. (Debra) of Como; one sister, Vicki Williams Ferguson of Senatobia; four precious grandchildren whom she loved deeply, Tripp Still, Alexis Leigh Still, Chris Brown and Evan Brown.

The family will hold a memorial service for Carolyn at a later date.