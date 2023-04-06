Armando Rios, Sr., 54 Published 11:02 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

Armando Rios, Sr. passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at his home in Blytheville, AR. He was 54 years old.

Armando was born on Aug. 21, 1968, to Maria A. Garza Rios and the late Alfonso Rios in Wisconsin. He worked for Langston Enterprises, a cotton ginning service, in Blytheville for 25 years. He had a sense of humor and a hard work ethic. He enjoyed living a simple life and was a huge Dallas Cowboys Football fan.

The family he leaves behind includes his two children, Armando Rios, Jr. and Dianira Rios both of Caldwell, ID; one brother, Alfonso Rios, Jr. of Edinburg, TX; four sisters, Adelmira “Millie” Rios of Batesville, Abelina Perez of McAllen, TX, Anjelica Barros of Wichita Fall, TX, and Ann Marie Rios of Wichita Falls, TX; his mother, Maria A. Rios of Edinburg, TX; and 6 grandchildren.

There are no services planned at this time