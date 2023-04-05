Fire departments clear and cut; rescue pup perking up Published 9:53 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By Kaye Wolfe

News from the North

Another week is in the books filled with lots of news from north of the river. Pleasant Grove Fire Department collected supplies for Amory tornado victims and others took things to Rolling Fork.

Longtown Fire Department gave a donation. The ladies helped with organizing the donations/supplies that were brought. The firemen helped with the cleanup in the Meadowbrook neighborhood with debris and cutting trees and limbs off of houses and roads. The members of the fire department would like to thank Supervisor Earl Burdette for his blessing and support of the firefighters at the department.

My dear friend and former teacher at South Panola High School Amber Noyse Melton’s Celebration of Life will be at Hosanna pm April 29 at 3:00. She was the auto mechanics teacher and requested that as many former teachers, administrators, and students as possible attend this service.

She was a selfless young lady who hustled from daylight until. She had 2 precious children, Isaiah who is 15 and Jaxon who is 5. James, Amber’s husband, is a prince of a man and needs our prayers.

Churches have so much going on for the next week or so. Lenten services abound. I love to see how different churches actually observe the season. Many speakers, lunches, and suppers. At the Sardis Methodist Church, Deby Klyce reenacted the story of Mary finding the empty tomb. Of course, it was fabulous.

Also planned there this week is that congregants are invited to participate in an Escape Room activity, not too easy and not too hard. I will be enjoying the fabulous service at the Batesville Presbyterian with our wonderful preacher, and beautiful music under the direction of Susie VanDyke. Maundy Thursday is the most meaningful service of the year for me.

David Howrey’s estate sale started and the cut glass is exquisite. I bought 1 of David’s canes. There were several pieces of furniture that were very interesting.

Miss Edna, our rescue dog, is doing great. She finally started to eat yesterday. A precious lady at the South Panola greenhouse plant sale “played it forward” for me and bought my plants. Don’t worry. My bill was only $6.

Gotta run. Lots of meetings next week, because it is the first week of the month. Pick up your trash, please. It’s Easter. Do right by God’s creation.

Live Large; Laugh Often; Love much!